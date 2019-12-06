Give the Gift of Wonder This Holiday Season with AMALUNA by Cirque du Soleil

Buying the perfect gift doesn't have to be an acrobatic feat! Bring the magic and excitement of AMALUNA by Cirque du Soleil to your holiday season with unique experiences and gifts for your family, friends, and colleagues. AMALUNA has been wowing critics and audiences alike since it opened in San Francisco on November 3, 2019. Hailed as "a grand spectacle" (The Mercury News), an "inspiring fantasy" that "sparkles and charms" (48 Hills), and a "breathtakingly beautiful and magical evening that exemplifies the best Cirque du Soleil can offer" (BroadwayWorld), tickets for AMALUNA make for a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season.



AMALUNA is now performing under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco through Sunday, January 12, 2020. AMALUNA then moves to Sutter Health Park (formerly Raley Field) in Sacramento beginning Wednesday, January 22 through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets for both engagements are available for purchase by visiting www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).





Behind-The-Scenes Experience:



Step behind-the-scenes to experience Cirque du Soleil like never before. Be amongst the few to step backstage and discover what goes on behind-the-scenes before and after the show.



The Behind-The-Scenes Experience includes:



An exclusive pre-show backstage tour

A pre-show reception with open bar and hors d'oeuvres

Sweet treats and open bar during intermission

Premium tickets to the performance

Access to an exclusive suite equipped with a private terrace and restrooms

Complimentary parking

A meet-and-greet with artists from the show after the performance

An exclusive gift from AMALUNA

Hennessy Black VIP Experience

Treat family, friends, clients, or employees to the ultimate holiday event! Take your Cirque du Soleil experience to the next level with access to AMALUNA's exclusive suite and some of the best seats under the Big Top.





The Hennessy Black VIP Experience includes:



Premium tickets to the performance

A pre-show reception with open bar and hors d'ouevres

Sweet treats and open bar during intermission

Access to an exclusive suite equipped with a private terrace and restrooms

Complimentary parking

An exclusive gift from AMALUNA

Family Packs and Group Tickets:

Whether with a group of colleagues or your loved ones, there's no better way to celebrate the holidays than at AMALUNA by Cirque du Soleil. Save on tickets with special pricing on family packs and groups of 12 and more.





Cirque du Soleil Gift Cards:



Treat someone to an unforgettable experience with a Cirque du Soleil gift card. Visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/gift-cards or call 1-877-924-7783 (option 4) to purchase.





Written and directed by Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Cirque du Soleil's 33rd production is a celebration of love and a tribute to the work and voice of women, featuring a cast that comprises mostly women with an all-female band. The show's title is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to "mother" in many languages, and luna, which means "moon," a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet. AMALUNA invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth, and balance-which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next. In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith, and harmony.





Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group creates content for a broad range of audacious projects. On top of producing world-renowned shows, the organization has extended its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art.





Photo Credit: Markus Moellenberg





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You