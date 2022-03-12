Gateway Theatre's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Plays Now Through March 27th

San Francisco's Gateway Theatre and 42nd Street Moon is currently staging Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing through March 27th. Broadway's Golden Age comes to life in Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing, a stunning one-act musical revue, offering exquisite melodies and enchanting lyrics, featuring contemporary takes on all your favorite songs from Cinderella, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and more! Tickets can be purchased here.

"We can't wait to delight audiences with this contemporary take on the classic genius of Rodgers and Hammerstein," says Director/Choreographer Cindy Goldfield. "'GRAND NIGHT' creates a link between the beauty and familiarity of the Golden Age tunes, and our universal experience of being human."

The show features Joel Chapman, Jasmine Cook, Jacqueline De Muro, Alison Ewing, Edu Gonzalez-Maldonado, and Keith Pinto. It is directed and choreographed by Cindy Goldfield and music directed by Lynden James.

42nd Street Moon is requiring proof of FULL vaccination against COVID-19 for all patrons who attend performances at the Gateway Theatre. This means that for most patrons, booster shots are now required. No patrons under the age of 5 will be admitted to the theater at this time.

Questions? Please email tickets@42ndstmoon.org, or visit www.42ndstmoon.org/box-office/ to learn more.