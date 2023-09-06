GRAMMY Award Winning Jazz And Blues Vocalist Catherine Russell to Perform in California This September

GRAMMY-award winning vocalist Catherine Russell is set to embark on another musical journey through the West Coast as she continues to tour her latest album Send For Me. The tour is set to kick off on September 17, 2023, with the first performance being part of Click Here esteemed Vinyl Sunday Concert Series in Sonoma, CA. Throughout the tour, Catherine's ensemble will feature Matt Munisteri on guitar, Sean Mason on piano, Tal Ronen on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

The acclaimed vocalist's performances will include music from Send for Me, which was released in April, 2022 via Dot Time Records. The album has since garnered worldwide acclaim. Send For Me received high praise from reputable sources such as The Wall Street Journal, Downbeat Magazine, The Absolute Sound, No Depression, WBGO, London Jazz News, and other esteemed platforms. Early last year, she was a featured performer on NPR's popular Tiny Desk series.

"Send For Me, the album, is a fine collection of love songs performed flawlessly by Russell in a variety of styles and settings from ballad to swing, from New Orleans to Chicago all the way up to the R&B and proto-Rock n Roll of the late 1940's and early 50's." - Denny Ilett, London Jazz News

After her September 17th performance in Sonoma, Catherine will continue on to Freight & Salvage in Berkeley California on Tuesday, September 19th. The next stop is The Sofia in Sacramento on Friday, September 22nd, before touching down at Global Roots Sonoma Festival on September 23rd in Rohnert Park, CA. The final stop on her Northern California run is the Monterey Jazz Festival on September 24th. She is thrilled to be performing at the 66th edition of this world-renowned annual festival. The California run concludes on September 30th at Segerstrom Center For The Arts in Costa Mesa.

Hailing from the heart of New York City, Russell's roots run deep in the music world. She is the daughter of two influential forces in music: Luis Russell-renowned pianist, composer, and bandleader, whose orchestra was fronted by Louis Armstrong, and Carline Ray-trailblazing figure in the industry as a vocalist/guitarist/bassist who graced the stage with iconic acts like the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver.

Catherine's musical journey began at a young age, and her professional career took off after graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Her talent caught the attention of music's elite, leading her to tour and record with a diverse array of artists including Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon, and Rosanne Cash, with a remarkable presence on over 200 albums. In addition to touring her own work, Catherine is a member of Steely Dan's "Danettes", and will be joining the legendary band as special guests on The Eagles Long Goodbye Tour.

Russell's unparalleled vocal prowess and rich musical heritage will undoubtedly create an experience that music enthusiasts won't want to miss.

For more details on Catherine Russell's performances, visit her website Click Here.

Schedule of Performances

Winery Sixteen 600 presents Vinyl Sunday at Denmark Street, Sonoma, CA

Sunday, September 17, 2023

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, CA

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

The Sofia, Sacramento, CA

Friday, September 22, 2023

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Global Roots Sonoma Festival, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park, CA

Saturday, September 23, 2023

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey, CA

Sunday, September 24, 2023

4:30 PM 5:45 PM

Segerstrom Center For The Arts, Costa Mesa, CA

Friday, September 30, 2023

7:00 PM & 9:00 PM