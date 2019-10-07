GOD OF CARNAGE Announced At The Wayward Artist
The Wayward Artist closes their season of family with "God of Carnage" by Yasmina Reza
This dark comedy features two sets of parents who meet to discuss an altercation between their children. Although the evening meeting begins in a civilized fashion, it soon degenerates into an evening of chaos, insanity, and outrageous shenanigans.
Director Sarah Ripper Scenic Design Daniel Espinoza Lighting Design Kisten Peck Costume Design Sara Bowie Properties Desgin Natalie Silva
Veronica Aimee Guichard AEA Michael Keith Bush Annette Shayanne Ortiz Alan Garret Replogle
Grand Central Arts Center 125 N. Broadway #E Santa Ana, CA 92701 November 8th - November 17th Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm Students $15, Adults $25 For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/ Box Office: 657-205-6273 The Wayward Artist 125 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701 www.thewaywardartist.org