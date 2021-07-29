Freestyle Love Supreme's Anthony Veneziale to Launch SPEECHLESS LIVE at Club Fugazi in October in San Francisco

Today, Club Fugazi Experiences and Speechless Inc. announced the addition of a new show, Speechless Live, to the late-night programming at San Francisco's historic theater, Club Fugazi. Speechless Live is an un-scripted, un-muted, and un-apologetic, improv comedy show from Speechless Inc., a training organization that helps individuals be themselves and be heard through the principles of improv thinking. Born and bred in the Bay Area by co-creators Sammy Wegent, Anthony Veneziale, and Scott Lifton, Speechless Live will pay homage to North Beach's legacy of colorful, wonderful wordsmiths, and pass the mic to the next generation of weirdos.

"From 'Howl' to The Harold, for decades creatives have ventured to the edge of the continent seeking inspiration in San Francisco; a few of them struck gold. We want to celebrate the pioneering, poetic spirit of North Beach with a late-night show that celebrates the spoken word and spontaneity," said Speechless co-founder and CEO Sammy Wegent. "Speechless Live is a show in which original voices, especially funny ones, are always welcome."

Speechless Live premieres on Saturday, October 2 for a limited run of shows on 10/2, 10/9, 10/16, and 10/23. Tickets are on-sale now for advanced purchase from $20-25 and will be available for day-of purchase from $24-28. The Tiara Suite, which includes private elevator, bathroom, and lounge, will be also available for private groups of up to 30 by request. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.clubfugazisf.com/speechless-live or call 415-273-0600. Prices subject to change without notice.

Since its 2013 San Francisco debut, Speechless Live has sold out shows at comedy clubs across six continents. Now, after a year-long hiatus, it's celebrating a new homecoming here in North Beach. Armed only with a laser pointer and a slide deck of random images, performers put their talents to the test in the ultimate improvisational gauntlet: giving a presentation that they've never seen before, on a topic chosen by the audience. Featured in The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and the San Francisco Chronicle, Speechless Live fuses technology with comedy to create an entertainment experience like no other.

"North Beach has a long and storied history with comedy and spoken word, and Fugazi Hall has played host to a lot of it over many decades," said Club Fugazi Experiences Executive Director David Dower. "We are delighted to welcome Speechless Live to the reimagined Club Fugazi as this iconic venue emerges out of the fog of the long lockdown."

Speechless Live attendees can enjoy a late-night menu of small bites plus a selection of wines and beers. The unique design of the Club's seating will allow for performers to interact with audience members during the show, and brave audience volunteers to take the stage.

"We feel Club Fugazi gives us the best opportunity to reimagine the show as a complete theatrical experience and not just a comedy show," said Wegent. We're excited to level up the production value of the show and make it more accessible and more interactive for audiences than ever before."

