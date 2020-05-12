Frameline44 Pride Showcase to Take Place in June

In celebration of San Francisco Pride Weekend, Frameline announced today that it will host Frameline44 Pride Showcase Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, 2020. Presented in partnership with the Castro Theatre, this four-day virtual event includes a sneak preview of "Ahead of the Curve," as well as the return of perennial favorites "Fun in Boys Shorts," "Fun in Girls Shorts," and "Transtastic" short film programs, a raucous showcase of the finest in short films. A special screening of "Ahead of the Curve" will also take place at the West Wind Drive-In Theater in Concord. The full programming lineup will be announced Wednesday, June 3 and tickets will be on-sale at www.frameline.org beginning Thursday, June 4.



Frameline has also announced that acclaimed film director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and musician H. P. Mendoza will join Frameline44 Pride Showcase as creative partner. Best known for his work as screenwriter, composer, and lyricist on "Colma: The Musical" (2007), as well as his follow-up musical and directorial debut, "Fruit Fly" (2010), Mendoza will be collaborating with the Frameline team as they work to translate Frameline's unique festival atmosphere to an exciting online experience.



"While we continue to make plans for a larger festival in the Fall, we will not let COVID-19 prevent us from celebrating Pride as we have done each June," said James Woolley, Frameline Executive Director. "We are working on a wide range of creative programming initiatives that will evoke the powerful community experience of the festival format our audience knows and loves. We can't wait to join in the celebration with four days of inspiring queer cinema."



Directed by Jen Rainin, "Ahead of the Curve" is the story of one of the most influential women in lesbian history most people have never heard of and the impact her work continues to have today. Growing up, Franco Stevens never saw any representation of queer women-she didn't even know it was possible for a woman to be gay. When she realized she was a lesbian, it changed the course of her life. In 1990, Franco created a safe place for lesbians in the form of Curve magazine and helped build a foundation for many of today's intersectional movements. "Ahead of the Curve" depicts what happens when Franco, faced with the imminent demise of her magazine bearing down, turns to young, queer activists to determine how to best to support her community in the face of accelerating threats to the LGBTQ community now. "Ahead of the Curve" will be shown online as well as at the West Wind Solano Drive-In Theater in Concord, California (1611 Solano Way, Concord, CA) during the showcase. Additional details will be announced at a later date.



"In this moment, so many wonderful films that were set for their festival premieres this year are stuck in limbo. 'Ahead of the Curve' is taking a page from Franco Stevens' playbook and engaging with community to celebrate our lineage and our future. We are thrilled to partner with Frameline to share this sneak peek during the 50th anniversary of Pride," said Rainin.



Previous presentations of the "Fun in Boys Shorts," "Fun in Girls Shorts," and "Transtastic" short film programs have packed the house at the iconic Castro and Roxie Theatres each June. Frameline is pleased to present virtual screenings of these world-famous short film programs.



Frameline44 Pride Showcase is made possible with support from Frameline's premier partners Bank of America, Gilead Sciences, and Moniker and major sponsors AT&T, Bank of the West, and Wells Fargo Foundation.



Additionally, on Friday, May 15 Frameline celebrates the birthday of the inimitable filmmaker Barbara Hammer with the virtual cinema release of "Dykes, Camera, Action!" This feature documentary explores the rich legacy of lesbian cinema Hammer inspired as one of the preeminent female filmmakers of the 20th century and the first openly gay female director in America. The film is presented in partnership with the Roxie Cinema in San Francisco and includes a panel discussion featuring "Dykes, Camera, Action!" Director Caroline Berler, Hammer's partner of 31 years Florrie Burke, and filmmakers Desiree Akhavan, Vicky Du, Kimberly Reed, and Yvonne Welbon. Moderated by Jenni Olsen, this discussion will explore the effects of the recent changes in Hollywood and the status quo on female filmmakers. "Dykes, Camera, Action!" will continue a??its a??virtual cinema release through the end of June in arthouse cinemas a??nationwide.





