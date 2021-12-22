Final Performances Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Canceled at Golden Gate Theatre

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, and the producers A Christmas Carol at the Golden Gate Theatre have announced that all remaining performances are canceled. The engagement was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, December 26. The 1:00 pm matinee today was also canceled.

Statement regarding cancelation:

Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of A Christmas Carol . Out of an abundance of caution, and for the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew, our final performances through December 26 at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre have been canceled. BroadwaySF Audience Services is currently in the process of contacting all ticketholders.

"A Christmas Carol brought much-needed joy to the Bay Area this holiday season and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to provide that magic for a few days longer," stated Rainier Koeners, Managing Director of BroadwaySF. "At BroadwaySF, our first priority is the safety and comfort of all of our patrons. We regret any disappointment or inconvenience this has caused."



