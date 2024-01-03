Festival Napa Valley Announces First Look At 2024 Summer Season

Festival Napa Valley's 2024 Summer Season is set to take place at venues throughout Napa Valley Saturday, July 6 - Sunday, July 21. The Summer Season Patron Experience runs Friday, July 12 - Sunday, July 21.

The Festival presents international stars and emerging talent in innovative productions featuring classical, jazz, contemporary, opera, dance, and more, paired with Napa Valley's unparalleled food, wine, and hospitality.

“With free and affordable concerts and exceptional food and wine events, Festival Napa Valley offers something for every budget and for all to enjoy,” said Robin Baggett, chairman of the nonprofit festival's board of directors. “We hope everyone will mark their calendars now and join us in Napa Valley for the Best Days of Summer.”

Featured events include Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita honoring legendary actress Sophia Loren; Mancini at 100 with Shelly Berg and Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra; Uytengsu Family Opening Night with soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Jonathan Tetelman; a production of Mozart's opera Abduction from the Seraglio conducted by Kent Nagano and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini; performances by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Ray Chen, soprano Lisa Delan, genre-defying ensemble Time for Three, and Modern Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC; and the Festival's signature Taste of Napa celebration of food and wine.

The headliner and chef for the 2024 Arts for All Gala – capping Festival Napa Valley's Opening Weekend July 12-14 – will be announced January 9.

Daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts with participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program, the Bouchaine Young Artist series, and the family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids series highlight the Festival's commitment to bring the arts to all.

A full schedule of events will be announced on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. View the 2024 Summer Season “First Look” now: https://festivalnapavalley.org/attend/2024-summer-season-first-look/

Venue and event hosts include ADAMVS, Alpha Omega, Antinori Napa Valley, Bouchaine Vineyards, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, Del Dotto Vineyards, HALL St. Helena, The Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa Valley College, Nickel & Nickel, ONEHOPE Winery, Raymond Vineyards, Spottswoode Winery, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Sterling Vineyards, Tamber Bey Vineyards, and The Donum Estate.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley.

Concert ticket prices will be announced; many are admission-free. Taste of Napa tickets range from $125 to $295. Patron Passes include a tax-deductible donation that underwrites free and affordable concerts and vary in price. Access to special events such as Vintner's Luncheons, Patron Dinners, and the Arts for All Gala are available through Patron Passes.

Multiday Patron Passes and early bird Taste of Napa tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online https://festivalnapavalley.org , by calling 707-346-5052, or emailing concierge@festivalnapavalley.org. Individual concert tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Festival Napa Valley 2024 Premier sponsors are Bouchaine Vineyards, Kaiser Permanente/Thrive, Audi, Opus One, Pomellato, and The Meritage Resort and Spa. 2024 Performance partners include Charles Krug, the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, Frost School at Festival Napa Valley, Meyer Sound, and Napa Valley College.

For more information, visit Click Here.

Festival Napa Valley engages audiences with innovative programs that uplift and inspire. Napa Valley's flagship festival presents international stars and emerging talent during the summer season in Napa and year-round on iconic stages in California and beyond. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, tuition-free academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community.Click Here