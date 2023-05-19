FOOTLOOSE, FINDING NEMO JR. & More Set for Playful People Productions 23-24 Season

San Jose's Playful People Productions has announced its 2023-24 season: nine months to journey through small-town America, under the ocean, and into worlds never before seen by humans for delight, laughter, song, dance, and a supportive environment for children and adults alike to play. Registration for programs, as they become available, will be online at Click Here. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.



Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR, from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime). Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat (our narrator) tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos: including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many "thinks." Horton's challenge is twofold - not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant! Suggested age range is four to 11. Seussical JR will be directed by Shannon Santandrea, and performs Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2023.



Footloose, The Musical bursts onto the live stage in October with new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated movie score. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the action follows Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago who moves with his mother to the small town of Bomont. The local Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of his friend Willard and the Reverend's daughter, Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all. This musical, which will be performed with teens and adults, celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness. Suggested age range is from 12 to 112. Footloose the Musical will be directed by The T and performs Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023.



Playful People Productions is thrilled to be performing a brand new show in 2023: Disney's Finding Nemo JR, a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Suggested age range is four to 12. Finding Nemo JR will be directed by Emily Pennington and Shannon Santandrea, and performs April 19-28, 2024.



Also to be announced are Winter Classes for ages 5 to 105, happening in February 2024; and a spring show, performing in late May, 2024. Any and all performances, rehearsals, camps, workshops, and projects will be structured to adhere to the most current Covid guidelines and Santa Clara County recommendations, to keep the safety of participants and staff paramount.



Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.



Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents - and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

DETAILS: Seussical JR

Registration opens in June, Auditions in July

Rehearsals: Beginning Aug. 7, M/W and Tu/Th - 4:00-6:30p

Performances: Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2023

Ages: 4-11

Directed by: Shannon Santandrea



Footloose: The Musical

Registration opens in June, Auditions in July

Rehearsals: Beginning Aug. 7, M-Th 6:30p-9:30p, Sat 10a-6p

Performances: Oct. 27-Nov. 5, 2023

Ages: 12-112

Directed by: The T



Disney's Finding Nemo JR.

Registration opens in November, Auditions in January 2024

Rehearsals: Beginning Feb. 5 M/W, T/Th plus Saturdays

Performances: April 19-28, 2024

Ages: 4-12

Directed by: Emily Pennington & Shannon Santandrea

WHERE: All camps, rehearsals, and performances will be at the Historic Hoover Theatre, 1635 Park Ave, San Jose, CA 95126

DETAILS: To register, visit Click Here.

For more information, visit www.playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.