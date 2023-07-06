FINDING CHASE, a World Premiere By New Canon Theatre Lab Launches

New Canon Theatre Lab presents FINDING CHASE, A World Premiere on the Monterey Peninsula.

After highly celebrated and sold out performances of Much Ado About Nothing, New Canon Theatre Co. now produces Finding Chase, the first work under its New Canon Theatre Lab. Dedicated to fostering new works and emerging playwrights, the New Canon Theatre Lab is thrilled to take on this inspiring story of love, loss and redemption. Featuring Broadway actor, dancer, choreographer, director, teacher Gregory Butler. Written & Directed by C. Wright.

Synopsis (CW: Suicide): After a man takes his life, he leaves behind his partner of 8 years, his hero dad, and a note with a very explicit final wish: for his partner and dad to spend time together even though they have never spoken. Passions erupt when the two men come face-to-face and lay bare the truth of their feelings about one another.

New Canon Founding Artistic Director Justin Gordon shares "Finding Chase examines how we, through navigating deep grief and great loss, can find grace and redemption in ourselves and others. Additionally, this story is shared through the lens and intersection of the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities, groups historically marginalized in society but also within the American theatre. Theatrical institutions hold a duty to not only produce these stories, but to foster their emergence into the modern theatrical canon. Bold, inspiring, and full of grace, passion, humor and warmth, NCTC is proud to produce the world premiere Finding Chase, written and directed by the phenomenal C. Wright."

Director & Playwright, C. Wright states "This story picks up in the middle of the whirlwind of love-ownership and we witness the erected walls establish, that reconfirm themselves. The rawness, stoic-ness, and vulnerability take center stage as these two swim on the deep end in pools of grief. We become an eye witness into the sometimes reckless grappling that can occur within seemingly justified individuals, who embrace the idea that they are being challenged by their self-declared adversary as they violently defend what they feel are their unalterable positions. We spend part of the time building the case for one, and another part of the time building the case for the other. Each case is very right, and very wrong. It all depends on who you ask...including yourself."

Written & Directed by: C. Wright

Produced by: Justin Gordon

Stage Manager: Ana Maximoff

Cast in alpha order:

Jonathan Bangs* (Glen), Gregory Butler* (Martin), Jordan Covington (Chase),

Noah Lucé (Warner), Justine Stock (PJ)

*Member, Actors Equity Association

Established in 2022, New Canon Theatre Company (NCTC) is a professional, not-for-profit performing arts organization working in found and temporary spaces. Currently based in Monterey, CA. New Canon is dedicated to fostering new works through their

"New Canon Theatre Lab", as well as mounting daring re-imaginings of the established classical and contemporary canons. Through equitable and inclusive collaboration, artistry, and community engagement, New Canon Theatre Co. aims to create theatre that reflects and celebrates humanity's diverse and ever-evolving cultural and social landscapes.

Purchase Tickets NOW! Note: Finding Chase contains adult themes and situations, and is recommended for ages 17 and up.

Performance Dates

JULY:

Week 1

- Thursday, July 27th @ 7:30 p.m. (Preview Night, students free with valid ID)

- Friday, July 28th @ 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night Reception & Opening Night) separate ticket required for reception

- Saturday, July 29th @ 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, July 30th @ 2:00 p.m. (Audience Talk Back -Writer/Director & Cast post show)

AUGUST:

Week 2

- Thursday, August, 3rd @ 7:30 p.m. (Pay What You Will Night)

- Friday, August 4th @ 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, August 5th @ 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. (Double Performances/Closing Night)

Tickets:

Adults- $45.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off)

Senior & Military- $35.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off)

Student = $15.00 per ticket (Sundays tickets are $5.00 off)