FENCES Will Be Performed by Pittsburg Community Theatre Next Month

Pittsburg Community Theatre presents August Wilson's "Fences," winner of the 1987 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, from February 5 to February 13, 2022. Performances will be on the Betty Brown Stage in The Little Theatre at the Creative Arts Building in Pittsburg. Directed by LaTonya Watts, the story is a clear example of how the brokenness inside a person can manifest itself and cause rifts in relationships with family and friends.

Troy Maxson (Kirk Waller) has been literally and figuratively confronted with fences that have blocked his progress in life. The story focuses on a character whose life has been profoundly affected by the systemic and societal racism of the times. Through the course of the play, Troy is forced to confront his own past and his disappointment with the way his life has turned out; as well as his goals for the present and the future, and his own thinly veiled resentment for his own son, whose hopes for advancement are viewed as something of a threat. Wilson's play is considered a classic of the American stage, with themes that still resonate today.

Along with Waller, the play features performances by: Gwendolyn Sampson-Brown (Rose Maxson), Dodie Katague (Bono), Elijah Waller (Cory), Jason Anthony (Gabriel), Alijah Carter (Lyons) and Makayla Rhine (Raynell).

Tickets are now available online through at www.pctca.org/tickets. Adults $24 / Senior-Students $20 or call 925-439-PLAY (7429). Performance location The Creative Arts Build at 280 School Street, Pittsburg, CA. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required for entry.

Photo Credit: Dianna Schepers