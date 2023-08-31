Experience the Classic Musical GUYS AND DOLLS at San Francisco Playhouse This Holiday Season

Offering a snappy spin for the holiday season, San Francisco Playhouse will stage a new look at the hit Broadway musical Guys and Dolls. Inspired by Damon Runyon’s stories about post-prohibition New York, Frank Loesser, Abe Burrows, and Jo Swerling’s hit musical about gamblers, gangsters, and betting on love follows two unlikely pairs: a high-roller wooing an uptight missionary to win a bet, and a burlesque dancer whose slippery long-time fiancé can’t seem to commit.

Helmed by San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English, the Playhouse’s new production now set in the art world of New Yorks’ Lower East Side and Harlem will explore and subvert the classic musical’s gender roles. Filled with beloved Broadway standards including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat,” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” Guys and Dolls premiered on Broadway in 1950, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical. It has since received five Broadway revivals and has been performed around the world.

Previews: Thursday, November 16 – Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Closes: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Shows will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm, Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm, Fridays: 8pm, Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm, Sundays: 2pm

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

Single tickets ($15-$100) and subscriptions are currently available for San Francisco Playhouse’s 2023-24 Season. For more information, the public may visit Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo credit: Jenny Graham