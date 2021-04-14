Entertainer Mark Nadler Stars in GAY AS THEY SAY from Theatre Rhinoceros.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents Mark Nadler in the world premiere of GAY AS THEY SAY. Conceived by Mark Nadler.

Streaming May 21-23, 2021 for three performances only. A live talkback with Mark Nadler will be held after each performance.

Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the greats and hear a phrase that made you say, "Did I just hear what I think I heard?" In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noël Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay-sounding phrases in their lyrics. A World Premiere performance created specifically for Theatre Rhinoceros.

Shows are streamed. Tickets are sliding scale (Free - $50 and available at www.TheRhino.org.

Mark Nadler is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap-dancer and comedian. He is the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year.

His off-Broadway hit, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, has been honored with the 2013 Nightlife Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and two Broadway World Awards. The show was presented at The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Adelaide, Australia, where it was nominated for the prestigious Helpmann Award. Additionally, Mark Nadler's Broadway Hootenanny was performed at the Adelaide Festival for several years in a row. Mr. Nadler has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra and has been a soloist with the Baltimore Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Oregon Symphony, National Arts Centre Symphony in Ottawa and others. He has written and performed dozens of touring, Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. His shows have been presented at the Algonquin Hotel and, locally, at the Marine's Memorial and The American Conservatory Theatre. He has been nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award and is a winner of three MAC Awards.

Theatre Rhinoceros - Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest-running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre. Theatre Rhinoceros is unsurpassed in COVID-19 production having presented over 70 live presentations so far and three plays on radio.