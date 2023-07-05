EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule

The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26, 2023.
POPULAR
The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival will present 45 performances by 15 indie theater companies from August 10 through August 26, 2023.
See the full lineup of events here!
Each company will have three performances and tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. All performances will be at 277 Taylor Street, where The Cutting Ball Theater is in residence, in downtown San Francisco. Fringe Schedule by date available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2251796®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theexit.org%2Ffringe-schedule-by-date%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Videos
|Liberace & Liza Open Their Golden Gates!
Feinstein's at the Nikko (7/20-8/05)
|"WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
|Creators Lab Celebration + Showing
Brava Theater Center (7/09-7/09)
|My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Landmark Musical Theatre (7/07-8/13)
|The Never Too Late Show Starring Don Reed
The Marsh Berkeley (6/17-7/30)
|The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|Ray of Light presents Cruel Intentions the Musical
The Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|"The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
|Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (4/07-8/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You