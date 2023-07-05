EXIT Theatre Announces 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival Schedule

What did our critic think of A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse? For theatre lovers, A Chorus Line is iconic, holding a reverential appeal with its backstage story of cattle call hopefuls putting it all out there knowing their chances of making the final eight are slim. With its largest cast ever assembled, SF Playhouse’s production delivers on the required elements of Jamed Kirkwood Jr., Nicholas Dante, Marvin Hamlisch, and Edward Kliban’s 1975 Pulitzer Prize winning musical; superb choreography and the angst of the performers forced to expose their most intimate stories.