EVITA to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse this summer

San Francisco Playhouse’s 2023-24 season will conclude with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Evita, directed by the Playhouse’s Artistic Director Bill English. Evita explores the life and meteoric rise of First Lady of Argentina Eva Perón, transforming from a poor child to an ambitious actress to the most powerful woman in Latin America as the wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón. Premiering in the West End in 1978 starring Elaine Paige in the title role, Evita’s Broadway production ran for nearly four years and won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Tony Awards for stars Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

Previews: Thursday, June 27 – Tuesday, July 2, 2024



Opening: Wednesday, July 3, 2024



Closes: Saturday, September 7, 2024

TICKETS:

Single tickets ($30-$125) and subscriptions are currently available for San Francisco Playhouse’s 2023-24 Season. For more information, the public may visit https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2023-2024-season/evita/ or call the box office at 415-677-9596.



