EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, LEGALLY BLONDE and ROCKY Announced for Ray Of Light Theatre 2024 Season

Ray of Light Theatre, San Francisco's home of "musical theater with a bite", announced its 2024 season featuring shows that celebrate the power of our authentic selves.

The 2024 season begins with the Bay Area Premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, a feel-good musical based on the true story of a boy who overcomes prejudice and bullying, to step out of the darkness and become a drag queen. "We are so excited to bring this show to San Francisco during Pride Month. It's the perfect show for San Francisco and for Ray of Light," says Artistic Director, Shane Ray, "The story of Jamie is sure to blow audiences away and leave them feeling touched and inspired."

In the fall, Harvard's beloved blonde takes the stage by pink storm in a fresh take on Legally Blonde: The Musical. The ultimate musical theater tribute to girl-power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with Broadway's brightest heroine. "It's an iconic story with a score full of amazing earworms," says Ray, "but we're also looking forward to putting that Ray of Light spin on the show and giving audiences the story they love while pushing the boundaries of what you might expect with Legally Blonde."

The season closes with a return of the immersive Rocky Horror Show at The Oasis Nightclub. Now in its 9th year, the smash hit co-production with The Oasis will return for the spooky season. Head on up to the lab for the nightclub Rocky of your dreams. This show is immersive, meaning the story doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch of the club. See the show that has sold out year after year up close and way too personal. San Francisco's Drag Laureate, Darcy Drollinger, will return as Frank-n-furter.

Finally, Ray of Light continues its Spotlight Cabaret Series at Feinstein's at the Nikko. Show themes will be announced in the future but in the past, these one-night-only cabaret events have included everything from a night of Taylor Swift songs to celebrating the holidays (Ray of Light style).

A limited number of early bird discounted Season Passes will go on sale November 15th at noon. Visit rayoflighttheatre.com for more info.

"For twenty two years Ray of Light audiences have come to expect incredible, high quality shows in our community, by our community." says Shane Ray, "And, this season, we plan to over-deliver on that!"

2024 Season

Everybody's Talking About Jamie



The hit musical by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae

June 1-23, 2024

Victoria Theatre

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. This 'Funny, outrageous, touching' (Daily Telegraph), musical sensation is to be experienced by all the family and not to be missed!

Legally Blonde: The Musical

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture

September 7- September 29, 2024

Victoria Theatre

Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving SoCal sorority girl to a Harvard law student, all on her own terms. In this new production of the fabulously fun, award-winning Broadway musical, our blonde heroine tackles all obstacles, and educates us all on staying true to our dreams through rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers. This feel-good musical comedy will be the most fashionable ticket in town and is so much fun, it should be illegal!

The Rocky Horror Show

Music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien

October 4 - November 2, 2024

Live at OASIS

This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story doesn't just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch of the club. And we do mean EVERY INCH. In fact, that hottie you've been chatting up all night might just be one of Dr. Frank's loyal servants. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Founded in 2001 by Shane Ray, Ray of Light Theatre has developed a reputation for fresh interpretations of the classics and bold new musicals that push boundaries. Show highlights include: Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, Kinky Boots, American Psycho, Jesus Christ Superstar, Silence! The Musical, The Wild Party, Heathers: The Musical (West Coast premiere), LIZZIE, CARRIE the Musical (West Coast premiere), Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Jerry Springer the Opera (West Coast premiere), Bat Boy and The Rocky Horror Show.