ELEKTRA, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, AND PRIDE CONCERT Set for San Francisco Opera Summer 2026 Lineup

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San Francisco Opera’s 103rd season will continue with a summer lineup featuring productions, concerts, and special events across San Francisco and the Bay Area.

The season includes Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s Elektra, Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, a Pride Concert, the return of Bohème Out of the Box, and additional programming through the Schwabacher Recital Series and family events.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

May 28–June 21

Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville (Il Barbiere di Siviglia) follows Figaro as he helps a pair of young lovers outwit an overbearing guardian. The production, directed by Emilio Sagi, returns to San Francisco Opera after its last staging in 2015.

Benjamin Manis conducts two casts, with Joshua Hopkins and Justin Austin alternating as Figaro. Maria Kataeva and Hongni Wu share the role of Rosina. Count Almaviva will be performed by Levy Sekgapane and Jack Swanson. Doctor Bartolo will be portrayed by Renato Girolami and Patrick Carfizzi.

ELEKTRA

June 7–27

Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s Elektra will be conducted by Music Director Eun Sun Kim. The production, directed by Anja Kühnhold, sets the opera in a contemporary museum setting.

Elena Pankratova makes her Company debut in the title role, joined by Elza van den Heever as Chrysothemis and Michaela Schuster as Klytemnestra. William Burden appears as Aegisth and Kyle Ketelsen as Orest.

PRIDE CONCERT

June 26 at 8 p.m.

San Francisco Opera will present its second Pride Concert at the War Memorial Opera House. The one-night-only event features the San Francisco Opera Orchestra in a program celebrating LGBTQIA+ composers and artists. A dance party will follow the performance.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE ENCOUNTER

June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Encounter series will continue with an immersive experience built around The Barber of Seville. After viewing Act I, audiences will explore transformed lobby spaces through interactive elements inspired by the opera’s themes.

A SEVILLIAN TOWN SQUARE—A BARBER OF SEVILLE FAMILY EXPERIENCE

May 9 at 2 p.m.

This family-focused event invites audiences to explore a themed environment inspired by The Barber of Seville, including games, performances, and a puppet show.

BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX

April 11–26

San Francisco Opera’s one-hour adaptation of La Bohème will return in a mobile production staged in a converted shipping container. Performances will take place across multiple Bay Area locations including San Francisco, Emeryville, Oakland, Woodside, and Concord.

SCHWABACHER RECITAL SERIES

April 1, May 5, June 16

The Schwabacher Recital Series will feature performances by artists from the Merola Opera Program and San Francisco Opera Center at venues across the Bay Area.

LIVESTREAMS

The third performance of each mainstage opera will be livestreamed with a 48-hour on-demand viewing window.

The Barber of Seville – Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Elektra – Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m.