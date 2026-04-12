Video/Photos: SHADES AND SHADOWS World Premiere In Rehearsal

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Back with Two Beasts will present the world premiere of SHADES AND SHADOWS by William Brasse at the Magic Theatre in San Francisco. Go inside rehearsal in new photos and video!

Directed by CC Miller, the production will explore a reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth through multiple perspectives. The staging will incorporate music and movement as part of its storytelling approach.

The production will run from April 30 through May 3, 2026, at the Magic Theatre, located at Fort Mason, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, 3rd Floor, in San Francisco. Opening night is scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 8:00 p.m.

The play follows three travelers who encounter a prophetess at Delphi, each offering a different version of the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. The narrative centers on themes of memory, loss, and interpretation.

The cast will include Amanda Vitiello as Pythia, James Mercer II as Orpheus, Bobby August Jr as Aristaeus, Jessica Bettencourt as Eurydice, and Teo Lin-Bianco, Tatianna Steiner, and Ella Wright as the dance chorus trio.

The creative team includes violinist Aurie Stetzel, costume designer Amanda Hayami, choreographer Iu-Hui Chua, composer David Coulter, lighting designer Riley Richardson, props designer Hanbyul Joo, set designer CC Miller, assistant director Hana Hiratai, and co-stage managers Elio Amador and Chloë Parmelee.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for SHADES AND SHADOWS are available at ShadesandShadows.Eventbrite.com. Additional information can be found at roughmagic.com and MagicTheatre.org.

Photo/Video Credit: The Back with Two Beasts



SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal

SHADES AND SHADOWS In Rehearsal