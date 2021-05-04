Doris Bumpus Stars in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at 42nd Street Moon

42nd Street Moon will announce that Doris Bumpus will be starring as the legendary Billie Holiday in the Company's virtual production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, written by Lanie Robertson.

Directed by Brandon Jackson and featuring music direction by Marcus McCauley, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL will be available to stream from May 8 - 30, 2021 as part of 42nd Street Moon's paid virtual ticketed MoonBeams series. Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

"I'm overjoyed to be able to be working at such a time as this with so many theatre companies closing their doors," said Doris Bumpus (Billie Holiday). " I feel honored to be able to present the story of the life of Billie Holiday on the stage and what better place to do it in then with 42nd Street Moon. This intimate format will give the audience an in depth view of Billie's triumphs and life struggles that she endured."

"Doris Bumpus has delighted audiences all over the Bay with her incredible performances, and I am most grateful to be directing her in our presentation of Lady Day," said Director Brandon Jackson. "I first met Doris directing a production of The Color Purple nearly a decade ago, and will never forget how humble, hardworking, and collaborative she was. Lady Day is as much about the celebration of Ms. Holiday the musical legend as it is about her inescapable experience as a Black woman in American society. Ms. Holiday is a testament to the power of the human spirit to persevere in spite of incredible adversity. That inspiration, fueled by art, couldn't be more timely."

A Michigan native, Doris Bumpus grew up working diligently in the church. Doris started singing her first solo at the age of five, and that's when music became the language that spoke to her heart. She is an actor, singer, and producer. Doris started her own production company D'Sunflower Production in 2019. She has 2 EP's on Itunes; "He Will Take Care of You", and her recent release, "God Bless the Child", paying tribute to Billie Holiday 2020. Doris has participated in several Bay Area productions: The Wiz (Dorothy Gale), Dreamgirls (Effie White) both musicals she received a Pan Arts Award for "Best Lead Actress" , The Color Purple(Shug Avery) Stanford Blackstage Co., A Raisin in the Sun (Ruth Younger), Four Colored Girls, who have considered Suicide when the Rainbow isn't Enough,(Lady in Brown) Contra Costa College, The Mountain Top (Camae), Crowns (Velma), Ivory Arts- Vallejo, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Jewel) 42nd Moon Street Moon,. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill(Billie Holiday) D'Sunflower Productions.