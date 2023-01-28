Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Denmark's TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February

Denmark's TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February

The concert will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Denmark's Trio con Brio Copenhagen, one of the most acclaimed and exceptional chamber music piano trios in the world returns to the Bay Area for a one-night-only concert of sublime chamber music presented by Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM), a nationally recognized presenter of chamber music now in its 40th season. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 7 p.m.

PROGRAM:

Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E Major, Op. 86, No. 2, Hob. XV:28

Arensky: Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op. 32

Schubert: Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 100, D. 929

Jens Elvekjaer, piano; Soo-Jin Hong, violin; Soo-Kyung Hong, cello

Acknowledged as one of the world's finest piano trios, the Trio con Brio Copenhagen's multifaceted members are not only performing artists who tour extensively, but also esteemed recording artists, artistic directors and educators. Founded at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in 1999, the trio is now based in Copenhagen and tours worldwide. The Trio was born out of an idea of the coming together of 'musical pairs' - of the two Korean-born sisters, Soo- Kyung Hong (cello) and Soo-Jin Hong (violin), with Soo-Kyung and her husband, Danish pianist Jens Elvekjaer. They quickly gained a reputation for their fresh and contemporary approach to the core repertoire.

The Trio appears regularly at the world's leading venues and concert series, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall, Berlin's Pierre Boulez-Saal, the Concertgebouw, and all of the leading concert halls across Denmark. Trio con Brio (Lively with Spirit) is a recipient of the Carl Nielsen and Anne Marie Carl-Nielsen Award, one of Denmark's most prestigious prizes. They are hailed for their exceptional musicianship, fresh approach to the core repertoire, adventurous programming and a commitment to bringing music to young people through their highly creative concerts.

Single tickets for all concerts are $55 (general), $52 (senior) and $25 (age 30 and below); visit musicatkohl.org or call the Music at Kohl Mansion Box Office at (650) 762-1130.

Trio con Brio Copenhagen will appear in a free public conversation performing musical excerpts at the San Mateo Public Library, Saturday Feb. 4 at 3 p.m., Oak Room, 55 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo.

The MAKM season continues with the Berlin-based Fauré Quartett and mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, Sunday, March 12, both in their MAKM debuts; Curtis On Tour with Ida Kavafian & Peter Wiley, Sunday, April 16; and the Alexander String Quartet, Sunday, May 7.

For revised COVID-19 protocols, visit www.musicatkohl.org.




Review: CLYDES at Berkeley Rep Photo
Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep
What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre?
San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Even Photo
San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Event
San Francisco SPCA kicks off its year-long 155th anniversary celebrations with Be Mine Furever, a special Community Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its Adoption Center (250 Florida Street, San Francisco).
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend! Photo
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance 'Daddy Long Legs', streaming online January 27-29th. See video highlights from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption EventSan Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Event
January 27, 2023

San Francisco SPCA kicks off its year-long 155th anniversary celebrations with Be Mine Furever, a special Community Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its Adoption Center (250 Florida Street, San Francisco).
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!
January 27, 2023

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance 'Daddy Long Legs', streaming online January 27-29th. See video highlights from the production.
Cast Announced for ANYTHING GOES at 42nd Street MoonCast Announced for ANYTHING GOES at 42nd Street Moon
January 27, 2023

 San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for Cole Porter’s ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company’s 2023 Mainstage Season.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 SeasonSan Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 Season
January 27, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's rarely produced Cymbeline.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st SeasonSan Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces CYMBELINE 41st Season
January 26, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's Cymbeline.
share