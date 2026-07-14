DIVORCED: THE MUSICAL! to Play SF Free-Play Festival at Potrero Stage

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Hannah Gould's Divorced: The Musical! will be presented at the SF Free-Play Festival on August 6, 8, and 9. Written and composed by Hannah Gould with Gianni Staiano, this hour-long one act is a darkly hilarious, high-energy romp through the ups and downs of life after divorce.

All original songs range from classical musical theater ballads to quiet a cappella folk songs to upbeat satirical shanties. Hannah Gould leads the cast, starring alongside Lauren McCarthy.

Lily Boulard, will accompany on August 6 and 8, with Merrill Collins, accompanying for one night only on August 9. Performances will take place on August 6 at 6pm, August 8 at 4pm, August 9 at 8pm on the Potrero Stage. Tickets range from Free-$30.

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