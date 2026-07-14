DIVORCED: THE MUSICAL! to Play SF Free-Play Festival at Potrero Stage
Hannah Gould and Lauren McCarthy star in the darkly comedic new work written by Gould and Gianni Staiano.
Hannah Gould's Divorced: The Musical! will be presented at the SF Free-Play Festival on August 6, 8, and 9. Written and composed by Hannah Gould with Gianni Staiano, this hour-long one act is a darkly hilarious, high-energy romp through the ups and downs of life after divorce.
All original songs range from classical musical theater ballads to quiet a cappella folk songs to upbeat satirical shanties. Hannah Gould leads the cast, starring alongside Lauren McCarthy.
Lily Boulard, will accompany on August 6 and 8, with Merrill Collins, accompanying for one night only on August 9. Performances will take place on August 6 at 6pm, August 8 at 4pm, August 9 at 8pm on the Potrero Stage. Tickets range from Free-$30.
|
The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
|
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
|
A Chorus Line
El Cerrito High School Performing Arts Theater (7/24-8/02)
|
Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 31 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/31-7/31)
|
Joy of Astonishment - An Evening of Magic and Mentalism
The California Theatre of Santa Rosa (7/30-7/30)
|
Pamela Gaye Walker’s Little BIG Mouth
The Marsh Berkeley (7/12-8/02)
|
Based on a Totally True Story
City Lights Theater Company (1/21-2/14)
|
"In A Memory Palace"
Z Space (7/30-8/01)
|
An Evening with a Mentalist: Jay Alexander's Mind Tricks Live
San Francisco Magic Theater (w/Jay Alexander) at the Marrakech (7/31-8/02)
|
Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri Aug 7 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (8/07-8/07)