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New Fully Scored Opera WATERFALL To Perform At The Playground Free Play Festival

Composer Lisa Scola Prosek's new opera stars soprano Kayla Wilfong and baritone Bradley Kynard.

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New Fully Scored Opera WATERFALL To Perform At The Playground Free Play Festival

The Playground Free Play Festival will pre4sent 3 Performances of WATERFALL, a new fully scored opera by composer Lisa Scola Prosek, on August 14, 15, and 16, 2026 at Potrero Stage in San Francisco.

Blending soaring lyricism with intimate chamber writing, Waterfall tells the haunting story of San Francisco poet Laura Hothkiss Brown, who leapt from the Golden Gate Bridge after scattering her poems into the wind. Through a richly imaginative score, the opera explores the blurred boundaries between memory, dreams, and reality, setting the original poems of Laura Brown with beauty, vulnerability, and surprising wit.

Featuring an original English libretto,evocative choral writing, virtuosic solo arias, and powerful ensemble numbers, Waterfall oﬀers an immersive contemporary operatic experience. The production stars soprano Kayla Wilfong as Laura, and baritone Bradley Kynard, joined by an outstanding ensemble including Joseph Meyers, Lola Miller, and Perri So, a young singer who has previously appeared in Opera Parallèle. Geoﬀrey Lee leads the chamber ensemble from the piano, with John Kendall Bailey conducting.

The production is directed by Jim Cave, with stage design Thomas Prosek.

The performance will run August 14 at 8pm, August 15 at 4pm and August 16 at 8pm. Performance will take place at Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St, San Francisco. Performance running time is 55 minutes. Tickets can be purchaed at the Playground Free Play Festival's website.

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