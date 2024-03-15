DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO, JR. Comes To San Jose's Hoover Theater In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Jose's Playful People Productions will present a brand new musical: Disney's Finding Nemo JR, a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Three casts of children, ages four to 12, will each take their turn performing the musical on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, April 19—28, 2024. For tickets ($25), visit https://www.playfulpeople.org/tickets — for more information on Playful People and their programs, call (408) 878-5362.

In Finding Nemo JR., Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the ever-optimistic but forgetful Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other … and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Big Blue World,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” “Dory's Ditty,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. Finding Nemo JR. is directed by Emily Pennington and Shannon Santandrea, with vocal direction by Marcia Cope-Hart.

Playful People Productions

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.