DID SHE REALLY SAY 'TANTRUM YOGA?' to Premiere at The Marsh San Francisco

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The Marsh San Francisco is presenting the world premiere of a fun and flirty look at the ways strangers find common ground during trying times in Paul Sussman's Did She Really Say 'Tantrum Yoga?' This riotous and intimate performance follows a riveting small-talk conversation between two people at a get-together, as Paul captures the ludicrously chaotic dance between keeping it light and acknowledging what's current at this moment. Did She Really Say 'Tantrum Yoga?' is a comedic political satire that dodges policy talk yet delivers a hilarious reminder that sometimes people just can't help themselves.

This solo folie à deux is a look at the ways local communities are not immune to the national scale even if they try to be. Did She Really Say 'Tantrum Yoga' plays September 12 – October 10, 2026, with performances 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco. Tickets are $25-$35 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved; plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket.

“Paul Sussman's story shows us the common ground we share as we navigate all the frenzy of staying engaged in politics,” said The Marsh Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. “Who hasn't brought the weight of the world to a party and failed to leave it at the door? If you've never heard of 'tantrum yoga,' now is the time to explore throwing fits with strangers in this captivatingly current examination of the American condition.”

Sussman, a seasoned performer and member of The Marsh's Club Solo, a regularly meeting group of developing performers hosted by renowned director and dramaturg David Ford, brings this story back to The Marsh San Francisco after a Marsh Rising presentation in October 2025.

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