Custom Made Theatre Presents CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION in March

Custom Made Theatre Co. (Brian Katz, Executive Artistic Director) opens its 23rd season with the Obie Award Winning "Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker. Associate Artistic Director Ciera Eis will direct.

"Circle Mirror Transformation" will launch Custom Made's residency at the Phoenix Theatre, 414 Mason Street, Sixth Floor. The Phoenix is a historic 49-seat thrust stage next to Union Square in downtown San Francisco.

Winner of the Obie Award for Best New American play. Five unlikely strangers come together to play Marty's transformative theater games in their community center. Over six weeks of drama exercises ranging from the hilarious to the heartbreaking, their lives become entangled and transformed in the most humorous and moving ways. "Circle Mirror" is a beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.



Circle Mirror Transformation will be directed by Custom Made Associate Artistic Director, Ciera Eis, who says, "'Circle Mirror Transformation' is a play about many little lives. After the years we have all been sifting through this pandemic, trying to discover what is healthy for our communities, our families, the greater good, and ourselves, we have each experienced a great number of tiny daily lives. We were forced to reassess our bonds, to reflect, to grow through resilience as a means of survival; but through each small death and rebirth there is the opportunity for reflection and transformation. This play is an exploration on how to reconnect."

The cast features David Boyll (JAMES), Brenda Cisneros (LAUREN), Lauren Dunagan (THERESA), Emily Keyishian (MARTY), and Alfred Muller (SHULTZ).

Previews: March 25th & 26th at 8:00 pm

Press Opening: Sunday, March 27, at 2:00 pm (note: new opening time)

Runs: March 27th - April 17th, 2022. Thurs-Sat 8:00 pm; Sunday 2:00 pm

Tickets: $20-45

Learn more & buy tickets at http://www.custommade.org or (415) 798-CMTC (2682)