Crowded Fire, Magic Theatre And Playwrights Foundation Launch New Anti-Racism Trainer Program

Crowded Fire, Magic Theatre, and Playwrights Foundation, will launch in February 2021 Making Good Trouble: Anti-Racist Trainers --a training program with a goal of empowering Bay Area artists and staff to become anti-racism trainers. Currently, the theatre industry is experiencing a racial justice reckoning demanding for more anti-racist training and practices, and this program will further that cause.

"The name Making Good Trouble is inspired by the words of civil rights leader John Lewis and carries the weight of what it means to be a part of the revolution--to be unafraid to continue the struggle, to make necessary trouble with hope and optimism. We are so grateful to be collaborating with such intrepid partners to create and pilot this training program," says Sonia Fernandez, Interim Artistic Director of Magic Theatre.

In partnership with Beatrice Thomas and Authentic Arts & Media, Making Good Trouble will create more trainers within the Bay Area to support deep change within each organization and the Bay Area community at large while providing artists who complete the program with new potential income streams.

"True transformation of our Bay Area theater community demands collective vision and responsibility. We are embracing a sense of shared abundance as we seek to build an anti-racist theater culture." says Mina Morita, Artistic Director of Crowded Fire Theater.

Crowded Fire, Magic Theatre, and Playwrights Foundation are all San Francisco Bay Area leaders in new play development. This training program will have a long term impact that will transform Crowded Fire, Magic, and Playwrights Foundation's new play development practices moving forward, as well as production activities, workshop processes, and audience/community engagement practices. The program is supported by a National New Play Network Collaboration Fund Grant.

Jessica Bird Beza, Executive Artistic Director at Playwrights Foundation shares "We can't just lay anti-racist practices on top of our traditional ways of operating. We must redesign and reimagine to build from the ground up and in depth training is the foundation."

By the end of the program, participants will be equipped to lead anti-racist trainings and facilitate conversations for organizations as well as deepen anti-racism practices in their artistic work while providing artists with additional income streams in these uncertain times.

Applications are currently being accepted through December 1 for local Bay Area artists that have a deep commitment to anti-racist practices and the Bay Area community. To apply please visit this link.

