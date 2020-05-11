Corona Radio Theater Continues With Word for Word's Zoom Reading of THE ISLANDERS

NPR Affiliate KALW-FM 91.7 FM continues Corona Radio Theater on its Open Air Program with Theater Company Word for Word's Reading - on Zoom - of "The Islanders" a story of unexpected friendship, danger, and reconciliation, by Andrew Sean Greer, the San Francisco Pulitzer Prize winning writer.

Andrew Sean Greer's Story "The Islanders" is performed by Word for Word and airs Thursday May 21 1 PM. Open Air's Corona Radio Theater, a feature KALW's live radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona hosted by actor/musician David Latulippe. Word for Word is renowned for bringing short stories from the page to the stage, fully theatricalized; Word for Word premiered "The Islanders" in 2011 with several of the original cast members part of this Corona Radio Theater production. This week's performers are Paul Finocchiaro, Stephanie Hunt, Delia MacDougall, Joel Mullennix, and Nancy Shelby directed by Sheila Balter.

"The Islanders" by Andrew Sean Greer, May 21 on KALW's Open Air (1 pm) Corona Radio Theater Live on 91.7 FM and https://www.kalw.org & podcast thereafter.

Andrew Sean Greer is the best-selling author of The Story of a Marriage, which The New York Times has called an "inspired, lyrical novel," and The Confessions of Max Tivoli, which was named a best book of 2004 by the San Francisco Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune while garnering many other coast-to-coast honors. His ﬁrst novel, The Path of Minor Planets, and his story collection, How It Was for Me, were also published to wide acclaim. His stories have appeared in Esquire, The Paris Review, The New Yorker, and other national publications, and have been anthologized most recently in The Book of Other People and Best American Nonrequired Reading. He is the recipient of the PEN/O'Henry Prize for Short Fiction, the Northern California Book Award, the California Book Award, a Pulitzer for his novel Less, the New York Public Library Young Lions Award, and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York Public Library. Greer currently lives in San Francisco and New York, at work on his next novel.

Andrew Sean Greer was born in Washington, DC, the son of two scientists. He studied writing at Brown University, where he was the Commencement Speaker at his own graduation. After years in New York working as a chauffeur, television extra and unsuccessful writer, he moved to Missoula, MT, where he received his MFA from the University of Montana. He soon moved to San Francisco and began to publish in magazines before releasing a collection of his stories, How It Was for Me. His first novel, The Path of Minor Planets, was published to much acclaim in 2001, and his second book, The Confessions of Max Tivoli, came out in 2004. John Updike first put this novel on the literary map when, in the pages of The New Yorker, he called it "enchanting, in the perfumed, dandified style of disenchantment brought to grandeur by Proust and Nabokov." Mitch Albom then chose Max for the Today Show Book Club and it soon became a bestseller. The New York Times has written that in his new novel, The Story of a Marriage, Greer ascends "to the heights of masters like Marilynne Robinson and William Trevor."

WORD FOR WORD is the theatre company that transforms classic and contemporary fiction into performance works for the stage. Founded in 1993 by Susan Harloe and JoAnne Winter. mWord for Word performs short stories in their entirety, preserving the author's language and honoring his or her literary intent. Word for Word has staged works throughout the Bay Area, as well as in France. In 1997, Word for Word received a special Bay Area Critics Circle Award for its unique concept and in 1998, 2002, 2003, and 2005, the Bay Area Critics Circle awarded the company numerous honors for productions including The Halfway Diner, Winesburg, Ohio, Stories by Tobias Wolff, and Immortal Heart. In 2008 Word for Word received the Best Ensemble Award for Sonny's Blues, with composer Marcus Shelby receiving the best Original Score for the production. Playwright Octavio Solis, Cal Shakes Artistic Director Jonathan Moscone, and co-Artistic Director of Word for Word JoAnne Winter, came together in 2006 to create an adaptation of John Steinbeck's The Pastures of Heaven which premiered in 2010. Word for Word is a program of the Z Space.

In order to support Word for Word and their actors, please visit Word for Word's website www.zspace.org, and look for the donate button. Word for Word is a program of Z Space.





