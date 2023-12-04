Contra Costa Civic Theatre Welcomes Joel Roster As New Executive Artistic and Managing Director

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT), wrapping up its 64th year of operation, has announced Joel Roster as its new Executive Artistic and Managing Director, succeeding Marilyn Langbehn who is leaving CCCT after 10 years. Joel's impressive background in directing, alongside his extensive leadership experience in non-profit arts administration, positions him as an ideal fit for this pivotal role.

Joel's directorial resume showcases his versatility and excellence in the theatre arts. Notably, his work with Town Hall Theatre Company in Lafayette, CA, includes directing critically acclaimed productions like "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches," “Angels in America: Perestroika,” and "The Farnsworth Invention," all of which garnered East Bay Shellie Awards for Best Play. His direction of both parts of "Angels in America: Millennium Approaches" also earned him Shellie Awards for Outstanding Direction of a Play.

His history with CCCT dates to 2011 as an actor in the production “Big River”, and subsequently appearing in “Barefoot in the Park.” He then directed two productions for the venue: “Bleacher Bums” and “Steel Magnolias”, which were both critically and financially successful.

Joel's work extends beyond adult theatre into youth theatre, where he has spent over 20 years as an arts educator. He has helped create educational programs and restructured existing programs to be more inclusive and expansive. This experience underlines his commitment to nurturing the next generation of theatre artists.

His previous leadership roles, including his successful tenure as Executive Director of El Campanil Theatre in Antioch, as well as running his own successful theatre company, have prepared him well for his new position at CCCT. Joel's strategic vision and inclusive approach promise to bring fresh, dynamic energy to the theatre's programming, with a focus on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ representation in all levels of the organization.

Joel holds a Certificate in Grant Writing from San Diego State University and studied Theatre Arts at Diablo Valley College, where he honed his skills in various aspects of theatre production and direction. He is also a member of Actors Equity Association, the professional union for actors and stage managers in the United States.

CCCT is excited to embark on this new journey under Joel Roster's guidance. “We anticipate a bright future filled with innovative, inclusive, and captivating theatrical experiences under his leadership,” enthused Kathleen Perka, President of the Board of Directors at CCCT.

“The community of El Cerrito is incredibly fortunate to have such a gem of a theatre in its backyard,” said Roster, “but not half as fortunate as I am to be entrusted to CCCT's future.”

While his inaugural 2024-2025 season has yet to be unveiled as he begins work in January, Roster had only this promise to make: “We will show you why these works matter to us, and why we think they will matter to you. We come to the theatre to hear the stories of us. All of us.”

Contra Costa Civic Theatre, a cornerstone of the El Cerrito community, is committed to delivering high- quality theatre experiences and education. CCCT prides itself on being a vibrant platform for artistic expression and community connection.