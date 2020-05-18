Contra Costa Civic Theatre Postpones its 2020-21 Season

Contra Costa Civic Theatre today announced its plans to postpone its production of CROWNS, slated for July and August 2020, along with its 2020-21 Main Stage season, due to safety concerns during the coronavirus outbreak.

"With so much uncertainty about the trajectory of the virus, we cannot risk the safety of our artists and audiences by trying to move forward with business as usual," says Executive Artistic Director Marilyn Langbehn. "Since planning a traditional season for next year is effectively impossible, we'll use this unexpected intermission to strengthen our bonds with our communities, and to make sure we're ready to go when we're given the all-clear."

CCCT will continue to operate its award-winning summer camps following the strict protocols from the Contra Costa County Health Department. Camp sessions begin June 8.

Ticketholders for CROWNS will receive information from the theatre's box office in the coming days; the theatre will announce its 2021-22 season this fall.

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You