Classical and Hip-Hop Nutcrackers Come to the Fox Theatre in December

Peninsula Ballet Theatre (PBT) today announced plans to present two very popular and contrasting versions of the Christmas holiday favorite, Classical Nutcracker, December 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and the Hip-Hop Nutcracker, December 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. All performances will be presented at Redwood City's historic Fox Theatre.

Classical Nutcracker, December 16 and 17m, 2022

Continuing its annual holiday tradition, PBT will present two performances of Artistic Director Gregory Amato's Classical Nutcracker ballet opening Friday evening December 16 and repeated December 17 matinee. Join the Stahlbaum children on a heartwarming adventure on Christmas Eve as Fräulein Drosselmeyer brings to life a cast of delightful characters and entrancing tales from a very magical book.

PBT's Amato said, "For my version of Classical Nutcracker, I have concentrated primarily on the pure joy of dance in this holiday favorite, expressing the wonderment and possibilities of childhood imagination." Danced to Pytor Ilych Tchaikovsky's grand lyrical score, Peninsula Ballet Theatre's Classical Nutcracker will surely enchant audiences of all ages with its magic and beauty.

Hip-Hop Nutcracker, December 17 and 18m, 2022

Opening December 17 and repeated Sunday December 18 matinee, PBT will offer the highly entertaining family-friendly Hip-Hop Nutcracker choreographed by Stuck Sanders and Alee Martinez. Adapting E.T.A. Hoffmann's traditional Victorian narrative to a more contemporary beat, this refreshed Hip-Hop Nutcracker is set to Tchaikovsky's familiar score but skillfully overlayed with industrial rhythms allowing for a sizzling display of solo and ensemble work. Featuring hip-hop artists from Tribe and Poise'n.

Nutcracker Sweets and Sugar Plum Tea / Peninsula Ballet Theatre Studio One, San Mateo

Peninsula Ballet Theatre will offer Classical Nutcracker Sweets, December 3 (sold-out), 4 (sold-out), and Hip-Hop Nutcracker Sweets December 10 and 11, an abridged version of both the full-length works, a reimagining of the holiday story perfectly tailored for young audiences (ages 3 to 6) and families. Performed by members of the PBT Conservatory along with artists from the professional company, these 50-minute performances will be presented in the company's intimate Studio One Theatre.

Tickets for the 2022 fall season programs are now on sale at www.peninsulaballet.org. Single tickets are priced at $65, $45 and $35; discounts of $5-off for seniors (age 65+) and juniors (age 18 and below). All programs and casting for the '22-23 season are subject to change.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre's 55th anniversary season will continue in 2023 with a double bill of two one-act ballets: Gregory Amato's Carmen Suite and Zenón Barrón's The Paintings of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Movement, April 1 and 2; a musical theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, in a new staging by Gary Stanford, Jr.; and the Peninsula International Dance Festival 2023, July 15 and 16.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the San Mateo County Arts Commission, NetSuite, Concar Enterprises, Google, and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.