Circus Center Will Present THE SUPERS - A Science-Fiction Magical Realism Human Cartoon Opera

From the imagination of Sara Moore (Show Ho, Atomic Clown, Wunderworld) comes her latest innovative creation, THE SUPERS - A Science-Fiction Magical Realism Human Cartoon Opera about the extraordinary power of everyday heroes. The story is told entirely in pantomime, with a gorgeous symphonic score by celebrated Bay Area composer Rob Reich. THE SUPERS tells the story of cosmic refugees, fleeing across galaxies to the hopeful safety of planet Earth. Once here, however, they find themselves confronted by a multitude of authoritarian forces. Eventually, they discover an astonishing secret - one that holds the key to healing a broken universe.

For many years, Sara Moore has been a pioneer in redefining American clowning as a storytelling force for a new era, and THE SUPERS is her most ambitious production to date. The story is told entirely in pantomime, with a lush symphonic score by celebrated Bay Area composer Rob Reich (Circus Bella All-Star Band) and is directed by rising star Colin Johnson (Awesome Theatre).

This 80-minute Science-Fiction Human Cartoon is directed by rising star Colin Johnson (Awesome Theatre). The all-star circus-theatre cast includes (alphabetically): Joel Baker, Maureen McVerry, Guilhem Milhau, Sara Moore, Adam Roy, DeMarcello Funes and Kaylamay Suarez.

Circus Center presents...

THE SUPERS

A Science-Fiction Magical Realism Human Cartoon Opera

Written by & Starring Sara Moore

Music by Rob Reich

Directed by Colin Johnson

Feb. 19 - 29, 2020

Limited Engagement - 10 Performances Only!

- Preview Wed. Feb. 19, 2020 - 7:30 pm

- Opening Night / Press Night - Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 - 7:30 pm

Thurs, Fri. & Sat. shows - 7:30 pm / Sat. Matinee - 2:00 pm / Sun. show - 5:00 pm

Z Space - 450 Florida St. (btw'n. 17th & Mariposa Sts.) in SF 94110

TECH CREDITS:

Katie Whitcraft -Scenic Design; Brooke Jennings - Costume Design; Nic Candito - Lighting Design; Annie Tillis - Stage Manager.

WEB SITE:

www.circuscenter.org/supers

FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/events/580064356154901/

TWITTER:

https://twitter.com/circuscenter

INSTAGRAM:

https://www.instagram.com/circuscenter/

Tickets:

$20 - preview (2-19-19); $40 & $55; Seniors $30; 18 and under: $15

http://www.zspace.org/supers





