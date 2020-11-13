Cinnabar Young Rep Theater Presents SPECTACULAR Musical Revue Variety Show

The show streams for two weeks. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30pm.

Cinnabar Young Repertory Theater presents SPECTACULAR Musical Revue and Some Acting Too, a Virtual Live Stream Production Opening Friday, December 4 at 7:30pm.

"Sure, we have to wear masks, rehearse in separate groups and are not able to stand as close to each other as we usually do. But in spite of these challenges, creativity continues to shine and the youth of our community can still come together to put on one heck of a show," proclaims Nathan Cummings, education director of Cinnabar Theater.

What's better than a little song and dance? A LOT of song and dance!

Cinnabar's Young Rep Spectacular showcases 36 of Petaluma's most talented 8-18 year-olds hitting the stage to bring you a fast-paced and fun-loving variety show (a la Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In). Chock-full of musical theater's most beloved hits and peppered with jokes and skits, this "spectacular" is sure to be a hit with the entire family. Viewers will enjoy numbers from Mary Poppins, Legally Blond, Peter Pan, Dear Evan Hansen, Sweet Charity, Pippin and more.

Cinnabar's Young Rep invites you to join us in supporting the youth of our community and their indelible spirit. Even in these tough times, we can all find the joy in a little (or a LOT) of song and dance.

The driving factor behind this innovative production came from the students themselves and their desire to create and perform. Many of these young community performers, who usually use the theater arts as their primary means of expression, were feeling isolated and cut off from an important outlet in their lives. "The show must go on!" was the outcry heard from our students as countless events and afterschool activities were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To keep everyone safe during rehearsals and production, we separated the cast into three stable cohorts (groups). Each cohort meets and rehearses apart from the others. At the end of the rehearsal process, we will film the cohorts and (by the magic of editing) will weave together one delightful show.

The show streams for two weeks. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30pm. For more information on the schedule of shows and how to subscribe for viewing, visit the Cinnabar Theater website cinnabartheater.org.

