Cinnabar Theater to Present TIGER STYLE! in April

The production runs April 7th through 23rd.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will continue their 50th anniversary season with the play "Tiger Style!", a comedy about family, by Mike Lew. Performing live April 7-23rd at Cinnabar Theater.

As kids, Albert and Jennifer Chen were at the pinnacle of academic achievement. But now they suck at adult life. Albert's just been passed up for promotion and Jennifer's just been dumped by her loser boyfriend. So they do what any reasonable egghead brother and sister would do: go on an Asian Freedom Tour! From California to Shenzhen, TIGER STYLE! Examines the successes and failures of tiger parenting from the point of view of a playwright who's actually been through it.

This play will feature the talents of Byron Guo as Albert Chen; Carissa Ratanaphanyarat as Jennifer Chen; Kyle Goldman as Russ The Bus; Thomas Nguyen as Tzi Chuan/Dad; and Regielyn Padua as Therapist/Mom.

Tiger Style! is directed by M. Graham Smith, the creative team for "Tiger Style!" includes Jeffrey Cook, Set Designer; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer; John Sheridan, Stage Manager; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director; Brittany Law Hasbany, Sound Design; and a Costume Designer TBA.

The nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.

For the April 15th performance, Cinnabar Theater will be offering "Date Night" tickets, which include free child care at their education center The Cinnabar Studio Space located in the Petaluma Village Outlets.

Tiger Style! will perform live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. April 7th, 7:30pm April 8th, 7:30pm April 9th, 2:00pm April 14th, 7:30pm April 15th, 7:30pm April 16th, 2:00pm April 21st, 7:30pm April 22nd, 7:30pm April 23rd, 2:00pm

All live performances are priced $40 (general), $38 (senior) and $30 (students/military). Tickets for all performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Tiger Style! - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. Mask use in the theater is optional for vaccinated guests. We ask unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask inside the theater.




