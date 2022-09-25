Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cinnabar Theater to Present SUNDAYS @ 7 Concert with Caitlin Beanan in October

Caitlin Beanan is a former cast member of the long running musical revue, Beach Blanket Babylon in San Francisco.

Sep. 25, 2022  
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will kick off their 50th anniversary season's concert series "Sundays @ 7" with Caitlin Beanan, performing October 23rd, 2022.

This concert will be presented at 7pm on Sunday, October 23rd for an exciting evening of Broadway show tunes featuring singer Caitlin Beanan and pianist Brett Strader.

This concert is sponsored by Music In Place. To learn more about this organization, visit musicinplace.org.

Caitlin Beanan is a former cast member of the long running musical revue, Beach Blanket Babylon in San Francisco. She will perform famous Broadway Hits such as "Don't Rain on my Parade", "Embraceable You", "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", "Everybody Says Don't" and more.

This live performance is priced at $25.

Tickets for this concert are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of this concert - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; performers will not be masked throughout the performance. Mask use in the theater is optional for vaccinated guests. We ask unvaccinated guests to please wear a mask inside the theater.


