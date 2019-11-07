Cinnabar Theater Will Present THE WORLD GOES ROUND

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND is a musical celebration of life and the enduring human spirit that keeps us all going. This musical revue is a clever collage from the songbook of the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The songs are pulled from their best-known musicals Cabaret and Chicago, and lesser remembered ones such as The Act and Woman of the Year, as well as the films New York, New York and Funny Lady. It features unforgettable gems including "Mr. Cellophane," "My Coloring Book," "All That Jazz," "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Money, Money," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theater.

Directed by: Clark Sterling

Musical Direction: Michael Greensill

Cast: Aja Gianola-Norris, Anna Joham, Adam Niemann, Brandy Noveh, Kevin Singer

Performances: Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm Dec 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, Jan 3, 4, 5 plus special New Year's Eve performance Tuesday, Dec 31, 7:30PM

Where: Cinnabar Theater 3333 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952

Tickets range from $34 - $47 (including service fees, excluding NYE) Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920





