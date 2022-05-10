Cinnabar Theater To Present LA TRAVIATA, June 10-26

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to present Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece opera "La Traviata", performing June 10th-26th, 2022.

With profound, gorgeous and heartfelt music, Verdi's beloved masterpiece tells the tale of the tragic love between a beautiful courtesan and her romantic suitor, set against the backdrop of the hypocrisy of upper-class, fashionable society.

Cinnabar Theater is thrilled to welcome Michelle Drever as Violetta, Sergio Gonzalez as Alfredo, Igor Vieira as Germont, Lori Willis as Flora, Marcelle Dronkers as Annina, Steve Kahn as Baron, Eric Levintow as Joseph, JT Williams as Marquis, Gene Wright as Dr. Grenville, Sam Rubin as Messenger, Soprano Liz Patterson and Altos Katie Haas and Arden Kwan.

Directed by Cinnabar Theater's Artistic Director Emeritus Elly Lichenstein, the creative team for La Traviata will include Mary Chun, Music Director; Joe Elwick, Set Designer; Marja Mutru, Rehearsal Pianist; Wayne Hovey, Lighting Designer/Tech Director; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; and Ingrid Emming, Stage Manager.

All six performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater. All live performances are priced $45 (general), $43 (senior) and $30 (students/military). Tickets for all six performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of La Traviata - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.