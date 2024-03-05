Cinnabar Theater Announces GUTENBERG!, BRIGHT STAR, And More for 52nd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater has announced its 52nd Season.

As Cinnabar Theater begins their mission to build their brand new, state-of-the-art theater at the Petaluma Village Outlets, their upcoming 2024/25 season Cinnabar will be “on the road” performing their professional season at Warren Theater on the campus of Sonoma State. Warren theater is an updated facility compared to the red schoolhouse on the hill and is the perfect bridge between Cinnabar's past and future.

Cinnabar Theater will open their 52nd season with “OKLAHOMA!”, Often referred to as the most important musical ever written, this groundbreaking musical set the stage for all that followed. A classic tuneful musical full of cowboys, farmers, romance, and fearless optimism. September 13 - 29, 2024.

Their second show is “GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!” In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers' audition for their new, hilariously ill-advised project – a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Only they know very little about musicals and even less about history. Having just wrapped up a successful Broadway run this side splittingly funny show will start your 2025 off in a hilarious way. January 17 - 26, 2025.

Their third show is “STEEL MAGNOLIAS” Steel Magnolias has rapidly become a classic of American theatre. A powerful slice-of-life comedy that is as moving and emotional as it is laugh- out-loud funny. If you enjoyed the movie you will fall in love with the play. Join us at the salon for a powerful night at the theater. February 14 - 23, 2025.

Their fourth show is “BRIGHT STAR” Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s, BRIGHT STAR explores the strength of family - celebrating traditional and non-traditional families and, in particular, the unique power of parent/child relationships. June 13-29, 2025.

The Young Rep season will consist of three shows, and will be performing at the Carol L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma campus of the SRJC.

The Young Rep season consists of: THE WIZARD OF OZ. Open to actors ages 7-18, performing November 15-December 1, 2024. HAMLET. Open to performers 12-18, performing March 14-23, 2025. HEAD OVER HEELS. Open for performers 13 -18, performing May 23-June 1, 2025.

Subscription and Ticket Information

Starting April 15th, seize the opportunity to become a season subscriber or secure individual tickets. For more information, visit www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920. Stay tuned for exciting details on subscriptions, ticketing, and auditions.

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.