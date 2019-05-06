Chris Isaak returns to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC)announced today that prolific rockabilly crooner Chris Isaak will return to Santa Rosa onWednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $59-$79 and will be available beginning Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.



In the course of Chris Isaak's career, he has released twelve extraordinary albums, twelve singles, been nominated for two Grammy awards, acted in several motion pictures, and starred in his own critically-acclaimed TV series. His legendary shows with his longtime band Silvertone have entertained tens of thousands of people for over two decades.



He attributes the longevity of his career to never feeling beholden to specific musical trends. His multiple musical personas including the rockabilly rebel ("Dancin'," "Baby Did A Bad, Bad Thing," "Speak Of The Devil"), the brokenhearted crooner ("Wicked Game," "Somebody's Crying"), and the breezy acoustic storyteller ("San Francisco Days," "Two Hearts"). His most recent album, "First Comes the Night," was released in 2015.



A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is home to world-class performances, nationally recognized education programs, contemporary visual art, and many popular events. The Arts Center is located in the heart of the Sonoma wine country and ranked among California's top performing arts presenters. Together with its resident companies, the Center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year. Owned and operated by the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation, the Center relies on charitable community donations to achieve its mission - to enrich, educate, and entertain. The patron services office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., closed on Mondays except on those days when a show is scheduled, when the box office will open at 4 p.m. Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.





