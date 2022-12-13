Chinatown-Set LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extended at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Due to popular demand, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will extend its hit holiday production of the Little Shop of Horrors reset in San Francisco's Chinatown by director Jeffrey Lo. The Tony recipient company will add 6 additional performances of the riotous musical. Originally scheduled to close December 24, 2022, Little Shop of Horrors will now be presented through December 31, 2022 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For more information and tickets (starting at $35) the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

In this offbeat hit musical featuring an iconic score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (the Academy Award-winning team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), meek florist Seymour finds himself catapulted into instant celebrity when he cultivates a highly unusual plant. Spotlighting multicultural casting, directorJeffrey Lo moves the setting to San Francisco's Chinatown, exploring the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color. Of this revitalized production, San Francisco Chronicle said it "reveals exciting possibilities for musical theater" while The Mercury News noted the production "infuses the narrative with a fresh, regional spin.... something special is going down."

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Debbie Chinn, presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals, revitalizes great works of the past, and serves more than 100,000 patrons per year. Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the nation's leading professional non-profit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was recently honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks' arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Whether onstage or off, TheatreWorks welcomes the mosaic of people that embody the Bay Area and beyond, celebrating the transformative power of theatre to ignite imagination, inspire conversation, and interconnect our human spirits.