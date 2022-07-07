Children's Musical Theaterworks to Present LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION

Children's Musical Theaterworks, of Fresno, CA, will bring Valley audiences the history of France in a unique way with a production of Les Misérables School Edition, an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical. Show dates are Jul 15-24 at the Historic Fresno Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Fresno.



Les Misérables is one of the most popular musicals in the world and features one of the most memorable scores of all time. Through their production, CMT is playing a part in an epic piece of musical theatre history while offering their own take on themes like revolution, free speech, conviction, and redemption.



Tickets, show dates and time and pricing can be found at www.cmtworks.org

Les Misérables School Edition is a version of the classic musical by Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schöneberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The music is by Claude-Michel Schöneberg, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The show features original French text by Alain Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton. It is adapted by Trevor Nunn and John Caird, with original orchestrations by John Cameron, new orchestrations by Christopher Janke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. Les Misérables was originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The School Edition is specially adapted and licensed by Music Theatre International and Cameron Mackintosh (Overseas) Ltd.

Winner of over 100 international awards, and seen by 8.5 million people in New York alone during its run from March, 1987, through May, 2003, Les Misérables is the world's longest running musical and the third longest running musical in Broadway history. Worldwide, the musical has been seen by over 70 million people, with a total box office gross of over $1.8 billion.



The show once again made history by becoming the first musical ever to become available for school productions while still playing on Broadway, in the West End and in productions around the world. MTI released the authorized school version of the award-winning musical in 2003, which, according to Dramatics Magazine, was the number one produced musical in high schools that year.

International theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh supervised the creation of a school edition of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's epic musical in order to nurture a passion for the theater among youth. The show was made available to schools, children's theatres, children's camps and other organizations with programs for young performers (all performers must be under 19 years of age) nationwide in 2002, to honor the 200th anniversary of Victor Hugo's birth. Les Misérables School Edition has a running time of just over two and a half hours (including intermission).



This epic story of Les Misérables recounts the struggle against adversity in 19th century France. Imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread, petty thief Jean Valjean is released from his 19-year term and not only becomes and honest man, but the mayor of a prosperous town and a loving adoptive father - violating his parole in the process. The relentless Inspector Javert, who makes a decent life for Valjean impossible, consequently pursues him. Only years later, after Valjean proves his mettle during a bloody student uprising and saves the life of a young man hopelessly in love with Valjean's adopted daughter, does the ex-convict finally feel fully redeemed.