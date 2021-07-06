Chanticleers Theatre Presents THE FOUR POSTER Beginning July 16

Chanticleers Theatre will present The Four Poster, a moving, two-person play written by Jan De Hartog and produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

This production will be produced with unlimited in theater audiences coupled with online streaming. Both options are available from July 16-August 8, 2021. Live performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 6pm. Streaming is available any time from July 16-August 8.

Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy starred on Broadway in this moving chronicle of a husband and wife, from their wedding night until they leave the house that has been their home, thirty-five years later. They fret and quarrel, laugh, cry, and make love in the same room in which they began their married life. Standing throughout the evening is the old fourposter, silent witness to all.

This production, featuring Roger Caetano and Rhonda Joy Taylor, is directed by John Baiocchi, a long time Bay Area director, producer, and actor. Mr. Baiocchi is also the Artistic Director and Board President for Chanticleers Theatre. Baiocchi said about The Four Poster, "This story is near to my heart. My wife and I have been married for 47 years, and Agnes and Michael are spouses we all can identify with. We start our married lives lovestruck and euphoric. Then time, kids, money problems, illness and other strife test our love and commitment to each other. Those of us who are lucky enough to weather these storms come out at the end as lifelong friends and companions. The gray hair and wrinkles are badges of honor that we should all wear proudly."

Chanticleers Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with a rich history dating back to 1948. Today, Chanticleers Theatre is a 99-seat playhouse, serving Castro Valley and the greater East Bay. Known as "Castro Valley's Little Theatre in the Park", Chanticleers is located in the Castro Valley Community Park right across from the new Veteran's Memorial and next to the children's "water" park and playground.

To purchase tickets either for either in person performances or streaming access, please go to chanticleers.org.