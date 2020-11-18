Chanticleers Theatre Presents Holiday Classic IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Chanticleers Theatre ("Chanticleers") is thrilled to present It's a Wonderful Life, the delightful and thoughtful written by Joe Landry specifically for radio based on the classic film. This production will be performed radio style and available via streaming only on December 5, 2020.

Streaming access is available any time for 24 hours on December 5, 2020 only. Tickets are free for Chanticleers Flex-Pass holders and $10 for general admission.

For reservations, tickets and access to the internet link, please go to chanticleers.org. Flex-Pass holders should contact us directly for the discount code.

This production is directed by Bill Chessman, a long time, Bay Area producer, director, actor, and author. "This is a wonderful adaptation of the film that retains all the warmth and drama, and it has long been a sentimental favorite of mine. We have an excellent and versatile cast who bring their own loving spin to each of the characters that they portray. And, as I always say, the secret to directing is good casting!"

Producing this production is Suzan Lorraine. Suzan started in theatre in a 4th grade production of A Christmas Carol and since has acted, stage managed, run lights and sound, and directed in a number of Bay Area theatres and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Over the last few years, she has also been involved with her husband's radio dramas - mostly having fun making noises to round the audio spectrum of the shows. She has also been the Production Director at Chanticleers and is delighted to support the theatre with this show

Starring a cast of seven playing 44 different characters, the show includes live sound effects. Our talented cast is comprised of:

Roger Caetano plays George Bailey and 3 other characters

Rhonda Taylor plays Mary Bailey and 5 other characters

Conrad Cady plays Clarence the Angel, Uncle Billy and 6 other characters

Barbara Perry plays Rose Bailey and 3 other characters

Carson Campbell plays Joseph the Angel, Potter and 11 other characters

Suzan Lorraine is the producer, performs live sound effects and plays 4 characters

Bill Chessman is the director and plays 2 characters

Chanticleers Theatre is a nonprofit community theater organization with a rich history dating back to 1948. Today, Chanticleers Theatre is a 99-seat playhouse, serving Castro Valley and the greater East Bay. Known as "Castro Valley's Little Theatre in the Park", Chanticleers is located in the Castro Valley Community Park right across from the new Veteran's Memorial and next to the children's "water" park and playground. https://chanticleers.org/

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You