Changes Made to Music at Kohl Mansion's Israeli Chamber Project Concert

Music at Kohl Mansion has announced changes to the programming for the Israeli Chamber Project’s (ICP) concert on Sunday, October 22 at 7 p.m., due to changes in the ensemble’s personnel who are unable to leave Israel at this time because of the current military conflict. A trio of extraordinary musicians, including acclaimed guest artist, clarinetist Charles Neidich, will now perform works by Khachaturian, Bartók, Dvořák, Gershwin, and Paul Ben-Haim.

Patricia Kristof Moy, MAKM Executive Director said, “Due to the conflict in Israel, several of the musicians of the Israeli Chamber Project cannot travel out of Israel and therefore will be unable to join us as planned for the opening concert of our season. Since last Saturday morning, we have been working closely with Assaff Weisman, the Israeli Chamber Project’s leader/manager/pianist, to build an excellent replacement program to open our season. The musicians are determined to maintain their touring and performing schedule and to honor their commitments. They are exhibiting exemplary professionalism in the face of the tragic events taking place in their homeland.”

Assaf Weisman, ICP’s Executive Director/Manager/Pianist said, “The start of a chamber music concert season is a joyous and festive occasion that celebrates creativity, imagination and community. Our ensemble, however, finds itself with heavy hearts as our country is under attack and at war. While all of our musicians are safe, several of them are unable to travel to San Francisco due to the current security situation, needing to stay with their families at this time of national grief. We are grateful to renowned clarinetist Charles Neidich [based in NYC] for agreeing to step in and join us in the place of our own Tibi Cziger, who was his student at the Juilliard School. The program we will offer celebrates folk music from across North America, Europe and the Middle East. Our hope is that it highlights the threads that bind us all together.”

New Program for Music at Kohl Mansion

Israeli Chamber Project presents “Homeland” with guest artist Charles Neidich, clarinet

Aram Khachaturian: Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano

Béla Bartók/Jackendoff: Fifteen Hungarian Peasant Songs for Clarinet and Piano

Antonin Dvořák: Sonatina for Violin and Piano in G Major, Opus 100

George Gershwin/Neidich: Three Preludes for Clarinet and Piano

Paul Ben-Haim: Three Songs without Words for Violin and Piano

Béla Bartók: Contrasts for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano

Charles Neidich, clarinet; and ICP’s Carmit Zori, violin; Assaff Weisman, piano

“The Israeli Chamber Project is that rarest of creatures: a band of world-class soloists that is not a muster of peacocks, but a hive mind in which egos dissolve and players think, breathe and play as one." (Time Out NY)

Music at Kohl Mansion’s new season gets underway Sunday, October 22 with the return of the highly respected Tel Aviv-based Israeli Chamber Project boasting a collective of exceptionally talented and active musicians. Now in its second decade, the Israeli Chamber Project is a dynamic ensemble comprising strings, winds, harp, and piano, that brings together some of today's most distinguished musicians for chamber music concerts and educational and outreach programs both in Israel and abroad. It was named the winner of the 2011 Israeli Ministry of Culture Outstanding Ensemble Award and 2017 Partos Prize in recognition of its passionate musicianship, creative programming, and commitment to educational outreach. An important part of the Israeli Chamber Project’s mission is to support emerging Israeli composers by commissioning works specifically for the ensemble. The Israeli Chamber Project has appeared at venues including London's Wigmore Hall, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, the Morgan Library & Museum, Town Hall and Merkin Concert Hall in New York City, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, The Clark Memorial Library at UCLA, Ottawa’s Chamberfest, and on tour in China.

NOTE: The Israeli Chamber Project will appear in a free public conversation performing musical excerpts at the San Mateo Public Library, Saturday Oct. 21 at 3 p.m., Oak Room, 55 West 3rd Avenue.

TICKETS: Music at Kohl Mansion’s 2023-24 Season is presented at the historic Kohl Mansion’s Great Hall, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA. Subscription tickets for the 7-concert series are priced $345 (adult), $330 (senior) and $150 (age 30 and under). Single tickets are priced $58 (adult), $55 (senior) and $25 (age 30 and under). To purchase subscription or individual concert tickets, call the Box Office at (650) 762-1130 or order online via musicatkohl.org.

PRE-CONCERT: St. Lawrence String Quartet cellist and educator Christopher Costanza will provide an informative and lively pre-performance lecture at 6 p.m. in the Kohl Mansion Library before all seven concerts. All concerts include a complimentary post-performance reception with the artists. Free, ample parking is available.

2023-24 SEASON FEATURES: Israeli Chamber Project, October 22; Jupiter String Quartet*, November 19; Frautschi, Manasse, Nakamatsu Trio, January 28; Horszowski Trio, February 25; Poulenc Trio with soprano Shawnette Sulker*, March 17; Pianist Joyce Yang, April 7; Pianist Ilya Yakushev with members of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, May 5; all concerts scheduled at 7 p.m.

