Central Works: Thanksgiving Day Weekend New Audio Play The Human Ounce By Nicole Parizeau

Central Works second audio play presentation The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau posts this holiday weekend. The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau opened Central Works' 30th season and was the inaugural offering for the Central Works Script Club. A CW world-premiere about art and scandal, The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau played to packed houses and had just announced a 1-week extension before the theater was forced to close its doors. The Human Ounce was described at its opening as "posing provocative questions..." in a "fiery debate." "Directed by Gary Graves; fascinating, lively, and well-acted...never panders to either side or to any contemporary movement, such as #MeToo. One can imagine that the debate Parizeau so adeptly dramatizes will rage on throughout the ages." This production offers a dynamic auditory experience underscoring its powerful psychological imagery. The Human Ounce is available beginning Thanksgiving weekend.

This radio play is directed by Gary Graves, and the original ensemble cast of The Human Ounce returns with Champagne Hughes, Kimberly Ridgeway and Don Wood; Greg Scharpen provides engineering, editing and sound design. The script was developed in the Central Works Writers Workshop.

Tickets are sliding: scale $5-$25 with a limited number of complimentary tickets; donations to support artist fees and production expenses are gratefully appreciated. To listen, please visit centralworks.org/cw30update beginning November 26.

November Script Club Offering: Michael Gene Sullivan's comedy Recipe In November the script of Michael Gene Sullivan's comedy is posted at centralworks.org/central-works-script-club Recipe: A comedy about the Morning Glory Baking Circle for Revolutionary Self Defense. Script readers can send in questions, and the recorded conversation with Michael Gene Sullivan and Patricia Milton will post on November 24. Offered free, and donations are gratefully accepted. centralworks.org/central-works-script-club Bystanders By Patricia Milton Continuing Due To Demand Central Works first audio play presentation Bystanders by Patricia Milton is a new play by the author of last season's hit The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective.

The world premiere production was originally scheduled to close Central Works' 30th season. Milton's audio play Bystanders takes place inside a culture that's inundated with news of everyday shootings as two citizens struggle to understand their duties as bystanders. Directed by Gary Graves with a cast that features Kimberly Ridgeway and Maria Marquis, with engineering, editing and sound design by Gregory Scharpen. The play was developed in the Central Works Writers Workshop. This production is a dynamic auditory experience which underscores its psychological imagery. Bystanders is extended until further notice due to its continued demand following its launch September 14th.Tickets are $5-$25, sliding scale; donations to support artist fees and production expenses are gratefully accepted. To listen, please visit centralworks.org/cw30update

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You