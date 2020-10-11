Central Works Presents New Audio Play THE HUMAN OUNCE

Central Works second audio play presentation The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau posts on November 26.

Central Works second audio play presentation The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau posts on November 26. The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau opened Central Works' 30th season and was the first offering from the Central Works Script Club. A CW world-premiere about art and scandal, The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau played to packed houses and had just announced a 1-week extension before the theater was forced to close its doors. The Human Ounce was described at its opening as "posing provocative questions..." in a "fiery debate." "Directed by Gary Graves, fascinating, lively, and well-acted...never panders to either side or to any contemporary movement, such as #MeToo. One can imagine that the debate Parizeau so adeptly dramatizes will rage on throughout the ages."

This radio play is directed by Gary Graves, and the original ensemble cast of The Human Ounce returns with Champagne Hughes, Kimberly Richards and Don Wood; Greg Scharpen provides engineering, editing and sound design. The script was developed in the Central Works Writers Workshop. This production offers a dynamic auditory experience which underscores its powerful psychological imagery. The Human Ounce is available beginning November 26th.

Tickets are free, but donations to support artist fees and production expenses are gratefully accepted.

To listen, please visit centralworks.org/cw30update beginning Thanksgiving Nov. 26.

Central Works 2020 Remarkable Season

Central Works 2020 season, its 30th anniversary, began in the theater as usual. As theaters around the country closed their doors, Central Works pivoted, producing the region's first Script Club, which mined its resource of engaging, hilarious and mysterious premieres of Central Works scripts, paired with podcasts of playwright interviews. This 4 play series brought regular patrons as well as new audiences from across the country to delve into the work of Central Works new plays and introduced them to the playwrights through the interview podcasts. Central Works Script Club offerings so far have included The Human Ounce by Nicole Parizeau, The Lady Matador's Hotel by Cristina García, Bamboozled by Patricia Milton and Strange Ladies by Susan Sobeloff. Coming in November: Michael Gene Sullivan with his play Recipe.

In September Central Works launched its first audio play presentation, Bystanders by Patricia Milton, that was originally scheduled as a world premiere stage production closing Central Works' 30th anniversary season. This audio play of Patricia Milton's latest work has now been extended 3 times (now through 10/25). Central Works, who produces all new works, has always committed to minimal productions in order to highlight the play and the actors. The audio play presentations follow this same model, creating dynamic auditory experiences which highlight their powerful psychological imagery. Bystanders, first posted September 14th, now runs through October 25. A new audio play is expected to launch in November.

CW Joins With 90+ Theaters and Organizations for Berkley Rep's Production of It Can't Happen Here Dropping October 13th at 5pm.

A free audio drama based on Berkley Rep's 2016 stage production It Can't Happen Here!

It Can't Happen Here drops Tuesday, October 13 at 5pm PT on the Berkeley Rep YouTube channel. A live Q&A with the creative team will take place October 13 after the broadcast.

The production welcomes back much of the original cast including David Kelly as the candidate Buzz Windrip, with Academy Award nominee David Strathairn joining as the liberal protagonist Doremus Jessup. Written in 1935 during the rise of fascism in Europe, Lewis' darkly satirical It Can't Happen Here follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. In 2016, Berkeley Rep unveiled a new stage adaptation of Lewis' prescient novel; one week after that production ended, the presidential election roiled our nation. Now, Berkeley Rep reprises that production with the same director, but this time as a radio play in four episodes, just in time for the 2020 election.

It Can't Happen Here will then be available on Berkely Reps YouTube through November 8.

