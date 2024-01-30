Cast and Creative Team Set For 42nd Street Moon's FALSETTOS

FALSETTOS runs from February 29 – March 17, 2024 and will perform at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for the 2-Time Tony Award®-winning musical FALSETTOS, which features music and lyrics by William Finn, and a book by William Finn and James Lapine

42nd Street Moon’s production of FALSETTOS is directed by Dennis Lickteig, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky, and choreography by Leslie Waggoner. FALSETTOS runs from February 29 – March 17, 2024 and will perform at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $78 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/falsettos

“FALSETTOS is about finding yourself, finding your faith, and finding your family - and how those things can be found in unlikely ways and in unlikely places,” said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. “Even though the characters are of a certain time and place and identity, the beauty of the story, the book and score, make it possible for all of us to see our own journeys in them. There’s laughter in the face of tears, hope in the place of despair, joy in the face of chaos. It’s a beautiful show, and we’re honored to have it on the Gateway stage.”
 

Hilarious, heartbreaking and utterly unique, FALSETTOS is a contemporary musical about family, relationships, bar mitzvahs, baseball and AIDS. When Marvin leaves his wife Trina and son Jason to be with his lover Whizzer, tempers flare, problems escalate and everyone learns to grow up.
 

A seamless pairing of MARCH OF THE FALSETTOS and FALSETTOLAND, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart, FALSETTOS is the tale of a neurotic New Yorker named Marvin, who leaves his wife Trina and young son Jason to live with his lover, Whizzer. In time, Trina marries his psychiatrist, Whizzer leaves him, and Marvin ends up alone. Two years later, Marvin and Whizzer reunite on the eve of Jason’s bar mitzvah, just as AIDS is beginning its insidious spread. With the help of their neighbors, Charlotte and Cordelia, Marvin and his entire family learn to grow up and face their future with love and dignity.

The cast of FALSETTOS will feature Will Giammona (Marvin), Samuel Prince* (Whizzer), Ariela Morgenstern* (Trina), Gary Brintz* (Mendel), Cindy Goldfield* (Charlotte), Monica Rose Slater (Cordelia) and Yuval Weissberg and Madelyn Simon (alternating as Jason).  

In addition to Dennis Lickteig, Dave Dobrusky, and Leslie Waggoner, the creative team and production staff of FALSETTOS includes Isaac Fine (Scenic Designer), Stephanie Dittbern (Costume Designer), Danielle Ferguson (Lighting Designer), Bryan Sweet (Properties Designer), Rose Oser (Dramaturg/Cultural Consultant), and Nicole Helfer* (Stage Manager). 
 

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

FALSETTOS runs 2 hours and 30 minutes (including intermission).

Tickets to FALSETTOS run from $30.00 - $78.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/falsettos or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). 




