Cast Set for BETRAYAL at Marin Theatre

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Marin Theatre will present Harold Pinter’s Betrayal. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, a frequent Pinter interpreter who worked several times with the late playwright, returns to Marin Theatre to helm this play after directing the company’s wildly successful productions of The Cherry Orchard earlier this year and Waste in 2025.

This taut, thought-provoking drama laced with Pinter’s laconic wit illuminates an illicit seven-year affair told backwards and forwards in time — beginning two years after the end of the affair and ending with the first clandestine kiss. Truth lies in the unspoken between lovers and friends in this sensual, scintillating examination of the perils and pleasures of deception. Featuring actors Tasso Feldman, Liz Sklar, Charlie Semine, and Nic Moore, Betrayal will perform October 22 – November 15, 2026.

Tasso Feldman makes his Marin Theatre debut as Jerry, Emma’s lover and Robert’s best friend. Feldman is an actor whose work spans television, film, and theatre. He is best known for his role as Dr. Irving Feldman on Fox’s hit television series “The Resident.” He has also appeared in ABC’s “Black Box” and the Academy Award-winning film The Artist. His extensive theatre credits include productions with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Geffen Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company.

Seen in 12 productions at Marin Theatre including The Cherry Orchard, Waste, Mother of the Maid, and The Wolves, Bay Area theatre veteran Liz Sklar returns to Marin Theatre as Emma. She has also performed with American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, California Shakespeare Theater, Aurora Theatre Company, Marin Shakespeare Company, Shotgun Players, and others.

Charlie Semine makes his Marin Theatre debut as Robert, Emma’s husband and Jerry’s best friend. Semine’s credits include Broadway’s Junk at Lincoln Center Theater and productions with Yale Repertory Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. His television credits include NBC’s “The Blacklist” and “Smash;” Paramount+’s “Evil;” and CBS’ “The Equalizer,” “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods,”” and “BrainDead.”

Nic Moore makes his Marin Theatre debut as the Waiter. His work includes productions with Marin Shakespeare Company, 6th Street Playhouse, Theatre Rhinoceros, AlterTheater, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Left Edge Theatre, and Spreckels Theatre Company.

Betrayal features scenic and projection design by Yuki Izumihara, costume design by Jessie Amoroso, lighting design by Russell Champa, sound design by Fiona Sharkey, and original music by Jack Perla. Christine Adaire serves as dialect coach, and Lisa Townsend is the production’s intimacy director. Elisa Guthertz is the stage manager, and Maddie Hardiman is the assistant stage manager.

Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming