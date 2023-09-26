Cast Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN At The Lesher Center for the Arts

CCMT and The Lesher Center For The Arts has announced the cast for Ain't Misbehavin, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby. Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13, with Previews and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.

Ain't Misbehavin

Directed by Steven Mark

Musical Direction by Thaddeus Pinkston

Choreography by Tiana Hester

The cast features Dedrick Weathersby*^ as Andre, Rudy Brown as Ken, Andrea Daniel as Nell, Courtnee Rhone as Armelia and Ashley J Forney as Charlaine

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

^ Dedrick Performances start Oct 20, 2023

Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13 and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.