Cast Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN At The Lesher Center for the Arts

Ain't Misbehavin opens October 13 and runs through October 29.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Cast Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN At The Lesher Center for the Arts

Cast Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN At The Lesher Center for the Arts

CCMT and The Lesher Center For The Arts has announced the cast for Ain't Misbehavin, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby. Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13, with Previews and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.

Ain't Misbehavin
Directed by Steven Mark
Musical Direction by Thaddeus Pinkston
Choreography by Tiana Hester

The cast features Dedrick Weathersby*^ as Andre, Rudy Brown as Ken, Andrea Daniel as Nell, Courtnee Rhone as Armelia and Ashley J Forney as Charlaine

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

^ Dedrick Performances start Oct 20, 2023

Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13 and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center Photo
Review: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center

What did our critic think of BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center? An eccentric author takes on a troubled teen in NCTC’s World Premiere of Andrew Alty’s fictionalized account of the inspiration of the writing of T. H. White’s The Sword and the Stone. Well-researched and lovingly realized, Before the Sword becomes a metaphor for people struggling with their identities and becoming the people they were meant to be.

2
Woodside Musical Theatre to Present SEUSSICAL Next Month Photo
Woodside Musical Theatre to Present SEUSSICAL Next Month

Woodside Musical Theatre will present SEUSSICAL a musical with music, book, and story by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, beginning next month. Get event and ticket information here!

3
Photos: First Look at THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS at San Francisco Opera Photo
Photos: First Look at THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS at San Francisco Opera

San Francisco Opera’s 101st season continues with the highly anticipated Bay Area premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs. Check out production photos here!

4
Peninsula Lively Arts to Present GHOST DANCES Premiere & HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN Photo
Peninsula Lively Arts to Present GHOST DANCES Premiere & HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN

GHOST DANCES and HIP-HOP HALLOWEEN are coming to the Bay Area. Get event and ticket information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert
Zellerbach Hall (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday Night Fever
Moonlight Amphitheatre (9/13-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Before the Sword
New Conservatory Theatre Center (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mame
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (11/02-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
Peet's Theatre at Berkeley Rep (10/27-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda - Geneviève Leclerc
Orinda Theatre (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You