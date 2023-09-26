Cast Set For AIN'T MISBEHAVIN At The Lesher Center for the Arts

Ain't Misbehavin opens October 13 and runs through October 29.
POPULAR
CCMT and The Lesher Center For The Arts has announced the cast for Ain't Misbehavin, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby. Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13, with Previews and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.
Ain't Misbehavin
Directed by Steven Mark
Musical Direction by Thaddeus Pinkston
Choreography by Tiana Hester
The cast features Dedrick Weathersby*^ as Andre, Rudy Brown as Ken, Andrea Daniel as Nell, Courtnee Rhone as Armelia and Ashley J Forney as Charlaine
*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
^ Dedrick Performances start Oct 20, 2023
Ain't Misbehavin opens Oct 13 and runs Thursday through Sunday until Oct 29, 2023.
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
|The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert
Zellerbach Hall (10/21-10/22)
|Saturday Night Fever
Moonlight Amphitheatre (9/13-9/29)
|Before the Sword
New Conservatory Theatre Center (9/15-10/15)
|Mame
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (11/02-11/19)
|My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
|Bulrusher
Peet's Theatre at Berkeley Rep (10/27-12/03)
|Sondheim on Sondheim
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/25-12/17)
|Live At the Orinda - Geneviève Leclerc
Orinda Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You