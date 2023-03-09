Cast & Creative Team Announced for Sam Pinkleton Led THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T

We're off to see the Wizard...! Today, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced the full cast and creative team for The Wizard of Oz, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (world premiere of Soft Power and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway) and featuring scenic design and costumes by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Funny Girl and Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway; Edward Albee's Seascape at A.C.T.). The Wizard of Oz performs at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) June 1-25, 2023. Press night for The Wizard of Oz will be held on Wednesday, June 7. Single tickets (ranging from $25-$110) are available now at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Do you remember the first time you saw L. Frank Baum's classic tale come to life? The sweeping music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, the beloved characters, and the enthralling journey of a young girl from a grayscale Kansas prairie to a world filled with color, danger, and magic. For decades this enchanting classic musical has been part of some of the best moments of our lives. When you enter the Toni Rembe Theater to experience The Wizard of Oz, you'll connect with rekindled memories-as well as the spark of unexpected surprises and twists!

Said Pinkleton: "How could we possibly do something as bananas as The Wizard of Oz in San Francisco in 2023 without some of the wildest, strangest, most brilliant talents of the Bay Area to lead the way? I'm deeply honored to be working with this hilarious and huge-hearted cast of Bay Area locals and can't wait to make a thing together."

The cast for The Wizard of Oz includes (in alphabetical order) El Beh (Uncle Henry), Keiko Shimosato Carreiro (Swing), Darryl V. Jones (Tinman/Hickory), Katrina Lauren McGraw (Glinda/Aunt Em), Kunal Prasad (Swing), Ezra Reaves (Ensemble), Cathleen Riddley (Lion/Zeke), Travis Santell Rowland (Ensemble), Danny Scheie (Scarecrow/Hunk), Chanel Tilghman (Dorothy Gale), Courtney Walsh (Wicked Witch of the West), Ryan Patrick Welsh (Swing), Ada Westfall (Professor Marvel), and Beth Wilmurt (Ensemble).

Directed and choreographed by Sam Pinkleton, the creative team for The Wizard of Oz includes David Zinn (Scenic Design and Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Ursula Kwong-Brown and Danny Erdberg (Sound Design), David Möschler (Music Director), Ada Westfall (Additional Orchestrations and Music Supervision), and Amanda Villalobos (Puppet Design).

In connection with The Wizard of Oz, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Drinks & Drama Friday:

Friday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a party before the show with a local DJ, drink specials, and more!

Audience Exchanges:

Tuesday, June 13, 7 p.m. | Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m. | Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

Pride Night:

Wednesday, June 14, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performanceA revamped pre- and postshow party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community

Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left. To purchase seats in the best viewing section, please use code CAPTION when ordering.

Tasting Night:

Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

PlayTime:

Saturday, June 24, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.