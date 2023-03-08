Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at 42nd Street Moon

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG runs from March 23 – April 9, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre.

Mar. 08, 2023  
San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which features a book by George Furth and music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Based on the original 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will be directed by Dennis Lickteig, with music direction by Tania Johnson and choreography by Ashley Cowl. MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG runs from March 23 - April 9, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $80 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/merrily-we-roll-along.

"At its core, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is about hopes and dreams," said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "At age 20, your hopes and dreams are often one and the same. But as the years roll along, they begin to diverge; your hopes become about making the hand you've been dealt, while your dreams often start to wither and fade. And when the people you love were part of those dreams, they too can start to wither and fade. By reversing the timeline, MERRILY wants us to hold on to our dreams and shows us that friendship and love can survive the foibles and follies of human nature. The original Kaufman and Hart play is typically sly and witty, but Sondheim and Furth have made the story deeper, more personal, and ultimately a more fulfilling evening of theatre."

"Glorious" and "Heartbreaking", with songs rich in melody and brilliant, witty lyrics, Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is an emotional rollercoaster, a fable about friendship told in reverse. With an ingenious, heart-rousing score, and plenty of classical Broadway flair, the show follows three middle-aged best friends, Mary, Frank, and Charley, on their wayward search to recapture the hope and idealism of their youth. Featuring such musical gems as "Not a Day Goes By", "Our Time", and "Like It Was," MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG explores the cost of success, and the sacrifices we make along the way.

The cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will feature Sophia Alawi* (Ensemble), Peter Budinger (Ensemble), Christine Capsuto-Shulman* (Gussie/Ensemble), Jennifer Ekman (Ensemble), McKay Elwood (Ensemble), Will Giammona (Franklin Shepard), Lauren Jiang (Ensemble), Juliana Lustenader (Beth/Ensemble), Russell Mangan (Ensemble), Keenan Moran (Franklin Shepard, Jr.), Jon-David Randle* (Ensemble), Chris Reber (Ensemble), DC Scarpelli (Charley Kringas), Donna Jeanne Turner (Ensemble), and Melissa WolfKlain* (Mary Flynn).

In addition to Dennis Lickteig, Tania Johnson and Ashley Cowl, the creative team and production staff of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will include Kuo-Hao Lo (Scenic Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Brittany Mellerson (Lighting Designer), Genevieve Pabón* (Stage Manager), and Emma Gifford* (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Tickets to MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG run from $35.00 - $80.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/merrily-we-roll-along or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon's 2023 season will continue with THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (May 4 - 21, 2023) and SHE LOVES ME (June 9 - 25, 2023).




